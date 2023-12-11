The internet is filled with a wide variety of content. But what catches our attention the most is food-related. Whether it's someone trying a new dish or giving a spin to a classic recipe, it's always fun seeing these videos on social media. While some of these dishes may not work so well, others go viral and grab the attention of many. As the year is nearing its end, why not take a moment and look back at all the unique recipes that grabbed our attention? From viral broccoli fries to potato noodles, banana bread muffins, doi cheera poha, and more, let's take our taste buds on an exciting journey once again. Check out the list of the most viral food recipes of the year below:

Here Are 10 Unique Recipes That Went Viral In The Year 2023:

1. Bird's Nest Snack

This recipe for 'bird's nest' was shared by content creator Alisha Bansal on her Instagram handle 'anyonecancookwithdr.alisha'. To make this, boiled aloo is mashed and mixed with paneer, maida, cornflour, and some spices. It is then shaped into bowl-like structures, dipped into a slurry, and then coated with roasted vermicelli. This is what gives this dish its nest-like appearance. It is filled with spicy and tangy chutney and fried eggs. This snack will definitely be a crowd-pleaser at a party. Click here for the complete recipe for Bird's Nest Snack.

2. Potato Noodles

Potatoes can be used to make a wide variety of dishes, but have you ever tried potato noodles? These unique noodles caught the attention of internet users for being a healthier alternative to regular noodles. Soy sauce helps add a kick of spice to them, whereas olive oil gives them a distinct flavour. Excited to try them out? Click here for the complete recipe for Potato Noodles.

3. Broccoli Fries

A digital content creator, Feel Good Foodie, shared a simple yet genius recipe for air-fried broccoli stems. It's great to use leftover broccoli and turn it into a delicious snack. The stems are tossed with seasonings, cornflour, and breadcrumbs and then air-fried to perfection. The result is this tasty snack that you won't be able to resist. Click here for the complete recipe for Broccoli Fries.

4. Doi Cheera Poha

Doi cheera poha gives an interesting twist to regular poha. Unlike the usual savoury version, this one is sweet in taste. A video of this dish was shared on the YouTube page 'Foodie Incarnate'. It reveals that this poha is from Bangladesh and features a harmonious medley of fruits, curd, poha, and milk, all rolled into one. Its taste will surely take your taste buds by surprise. Find the complete recipe for Doi Cheera Poha here.

5. Feta Eggs

Another unique recipe that came into the spotlight was feta eggs. This dish combines the rich flavours of eggs with the creaminess of eggs. Avocado and pepper further enhance its taste. Here comes the interesting part: it's all encased in a crispy tortilla, and you get to enjoy it like a taco. Sounds quite interesting, right? Find the complete recipe for Feta Eggs here.

6. Cottage Cheese Ice Cream

Have you ever heard of ice cream made with cottage cheese? As bizarre as it sounds, it's actually quite good and healthy as well. In the video shared on the YouTube channel 'MyHealthDish', the ice cream is prepared by blending together cottage cheese, banana, vanilla essence, cinnamon powder, and almond milk. Are you curious to try this unique ice cream? Click here for the complete recipe for Cottage Cheese Ice Cream.

7. Banana Bread Muffins

After the widely popular banana bread, a muffin version went viral on the internet. The recipe was shared on the Instagram page @feelgoodfoodie. In the video, the blogger explains that it is crucial to use ripe bananas for the results. These muffins taste just like banana bread but are a quicker and easier way to relish the same flavours. Find the complete recipe for Banana Bread Muffins here.

8. Chilli Yogurt Dip

There is nothing quite like a spicy dip to pair with your food. This quick and easy dip recipe was originally shared by popular blogger Carolina Gelen. Since it took off, a number of people have been trying to make it. It's super refreshing and flavourful, and you just need a handful of ingredients for it. The best part? It will only take 10 minutes of your time. Click here for the complete recipe for Chilli Yogurt Dip.

9. Sleepy Girl Drink

A video of this viral drink was shared by wellness influencer Gracie Norton. She claimed that it gave her the "best sleep of her life." This mocktail is made with just three ingredients: tart cherry juice, magnesium, and prebiotic soda. It caught the attention of internet users as they tried to make it themselves to get better sleep. If you too wish to try it out, click here for the complete recipe for Sleepy Girl Drink.

10. Onion Peel Powder

Onion is an essential ingredient in Indian cooking. But have you ever heard of onion peel powder? A recipe for this went viral and was an instant hit on the internet. All you have to do is soak the peels in water, drain them, and dry them. Then just bake them in the oven until crispy and grind them to make a fine powder. Isn't that a super easy way to use onions in your recipes? Find the complete recipe for Onion Peel Powder here.





Which of these recipes did you try or are you planning to try before the year ends? Tell us in the comments below!