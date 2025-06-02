For mango enthusiasts, summer is all about experimenting with diverse mango creations. From refreshing sharbats to innovative snacks and decadent desserts, the possibilities are endless! But have you ever thought of pairing mangoes with litchis? Yes, combining these two summer favourites results in a dessert that's pure magic. This treat is so fruity and refreshing that you'll be hooked from the first bite. The recipe for it was shared by chef Sneha Singhi on her Instagram page. Curious about how to make it? Let's dive in!

Also Read: 5 Unexpected Hacks To Make Your Mangoes Last Longer

What Makes Mango-Stuffed Litchi A Must-Try?

We usually savour mango and litchi on their own, but this dessert combines the two, making it truly unique. It's a treat for fans of both fruits and also makes for an interesting dessert to serve at dinner or lunch parties.

Can You Make Mango-Stuffed Litchi Ahead Of Time?

Absolutely! Just make sure to store them in an airtight container in the refrigerator to keep them fresh. They're best made a few hours to a day in advance.

How To Make Mango-Stuffed Litchi At Home | Mango Recipes

This mango-stuffed litchi recipe is incredibly easy to prepare and will satisfy your sweet cravings instantly. Here's how to make it:

Start by peeling the litchis, making a slit in them and removing the seeds gently.

Boil milk in a pan and add curd, vinegar and lemon juice. Mix well to curdle the milk.

Once the whey is separated from the solids, strain the chenna using a cheesecloth or sieve.

Squeeze out the excess water, then transfer the chenna to a plate and start kneading it with the palm of your hands.

Add in the mishri powder, mango pulp and elaichi powder. Give it a good mix.

Transfer the mixture to a piping bag and start stuffing the litchi with this mixture.

Garnish with chopped pistachios, kesar milk and let it chill in the fridge for at least 30 minutes. Serve chilled!

Watch the full recipe for mango-stuffed litchi below:



How To Pick A Perfectly Ripe Mango?

Always press the mango slightly before buying it. If you're able to squeeze it easily, it's a good indicator of ripeness. The mango should also have a sweet aroma, feel heavy and be plumper.

How To Tell If Litchi Is Ripe?

To get your hands on the best litchi, look for the ones with vibrant red or pink skin. A ripe litchi should feel firm when pressed - it shouldn't be too soft or too hard.





Also Read: How To Freeze Mango Cubes: The Easiest Way To Make Mango Season Last For Months





So, the next time you're craving a unique dessert, give this mango-stuffed litchi a try! It's sure to win over your heart and taste buds!