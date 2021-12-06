Delicious chocolate cakes hold the power to make you go weak in the knees. This can take you on a heavenly tour just by its texture. Once you see a drool-worthy cake, it becomes challenging to stop your taste buds from salivating. Cakes, by all means, are irresistible. And, Masaba Gupta agrees with us on this one. She recently shared a snapshot of a cake baked by her friend celebrity chef Pooja Dhingra. The chocolate cake screams indulgence from miles away. Masaba too couldn't contain her excitement. She stated, “Don't even get me started on this cake,” and added the salivating emoticon followed by a white heart one. She also tagged Pooja and Rhea Kapoor in Instagram Stories.





Take a look:

Masaba Gupta enjoyed this decadent cake with her friends

Pooja Dhingra also posted a snapshot of the cake and tagged Masaba Gupta, Rhea Kapoor and a bunch of other friends. She showed us the chocolate cake that looks crispy on the outside but is gooey and soft inside. She stated, “There's no joy than baking something for the people you love.” She further added “Chocolate rum cake (without the rum).”

Pooja Dhingra shared the cake with Rhea Kapoor and more friends

Masaba Gupta loves to satiate her sweet tooth with a variety of desserts. And, her sweet cravings are of course special when Pooja Dhingra bakes for her. Some days ago, the designer relished delicious doughnuts. The dark chocolate and hazelnut doughnuts looked every bit tempting. Masaba captioned the picture with words, “Thank you my sugar fairy” and thanked Pooja for the treat.





Last month, Masaba Gupta celebrated her birthday with lip-smacking cakes. Her big day saw a variety of sweet treats that she received from Pooja Dhingra. Masaba posted a picture of the mouth-watering delight on her Instagram Stories. The chocolate cake with dark glazing was decorated with chocolate bars, pink macaroons and a cake topper. Next, we saw a strawberry cake with slices of strawberries placed on top.





We hope Masaba Gupta continues to satiate her sweet cravings with yummy cakes.