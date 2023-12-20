What's the perfect way to ring in Christmas time? Eggnog! Dating back several years, Eggnog is a thick, creamy, egg-based drink that is usually made in large batches and served at family gatherings. In fact, no Christmas gathering is complete without a glass of this tasty drink. More often than not, Eggnog is served with bourbon or rum, which is known to generate heat from within. However, if you are bored with the classic Eggnog, we have come to your rescue. Try this Masala Chai Eggnog recipe, which is a perfect fusion of the two traditional drinks. Read on if you want to give your taste buds a rollercoaster ride!





Masala Chai Eggnog is a delicious fusion of the traditional drink!

What Is Eggnog?

Eggnog, the classic holiday drink, is a creamy blend that takes centre stage during Christmas and New Year's. Imagine milk, cream, sugar, eggs, and a hint of nutmeg or cinnamon. And if you're feeling fancy, a splash of rum, brandy, or bourbon does the trick. It's like holiday comfort in a cup!

A Trip Back In Time: Eggnog's History And Origin

While the exact origins are a bit hazy, eggnog's story goes way back, possibly inspired by a medieval British drink called "posset." Jump to colonial America, and eggnog becomes a festive favourite, with even George Washington having his spirited recipe.





As for the term "eggnog," "nog" may stem from the word "noggin," a term for a small, wooden mug used to serve drinks in medieval Europe. The "egg" part of the name is obvious due to the key ingredient.





Today, it is enjoyed in various forms and with different alcoholic or non-alcoholic twists around the world. Despite its somewhat uncertain origins, eggnog has become a beloved holiday tradition, and its rich, comforting flavours continue to be associated with festive celebrations.

Why Is Eggnog a Holiday Staple? Why Is Eggnog So Tasty?

Eggnog isn't just a tasty beverage; it's a timeless tradition. Whether you stick to the classic recipe or give it your spin, eggnog brings those festive vibes. It is a rich and creamy drink made from a combination of milk, cream, sugar, and beaten eggs, typically flavoured with nutmeg or cinnamon. You may add alcohol such as rum, brandy, whiskey, or bourbon, although non-alcoholic versions are also popular. The cinnamon and nutmeg in eggnog add a touch of health to it. Cinnamon is loaded with antioxidants and reduces blood pressure, whereas nutmeg has anti-inflammatory and analgesic properties, making it an effective remedy for treating cough and cold.





Masala Chai Eggnog can be made with easy ingredients from your pantry!

How To Make Masala Chai Eggnog: Recipe To Make Masala Chai Eggnog

Take a pan and pour heavy cream, cinnamon stick, unsweetened condensed milk, cardamom, ginger, cloves, peppercorns, and nutmeg. Before it boils, turn off the heat and add black tea teabags. Leave the tea bags in the liquid mixture for three to five minutes, depending on how strong you want the tea flavour to be.





In a medium bowl, add egg yolks and sugar. Whisk until they become pale yellow, before further adding vanilla extract and salt. Now combine both the mixtures and strain them through a sieve to remove any solid spices. At this point, add rum or brandy as per your choice.





In another bowl, take egg whites and whisk them until they form soft peaks. Now add sugar to the whisked egg whites and beat them for another 30 seconds.





Then, take a silicone spatula and add 1/3rd of whipped egg whites to the egg yolk mixture. Mix it until it softens. Now take the rest of the mixture and gently fold it into the egg yolk mixture. Keep mixing it gently till it gets a light consistency.





At this point, you can adjust the sweetness level of the eggnog. Pour the eggnog into a pitcher along with the masala chai mixture. Garnish with grounded cinnamon and serve! Click here for the recipe.

Bonus tip:

If you are into chilled drinks, refrigerate the Masala Chai Eggnog for two hours. For serving, you can also rim some glasses with a mixture of 1/4 cup of sugar and 2 teaspoons of masala chai powder. You can also add some whipped cream while serving to make this beverage extra delicious!