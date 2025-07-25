When craving potato chips, the first name that usually pops into our minds is Lay's. The brand doesn't compromise on taste and offers a range of delicious flavours, including spicy, cheese-infused, lemony, and sweet-and-sour, to name a few. Now, Lay's has come up with a new and first-of-its-kind chip that caters especially to meat lovers. In their latest collaboration with football icon Lionel Messi, Lay's has launched a limited-edition, lip-smacking flavour called Argentinian Style Steak. Whether you're a soccer fan or not, this packet of chips is worth a try.



According to a report by Parade, the bold and innovative steak-style Lay's is modelled after Lionel Messi's favourite dish and connects back to his national roots. Expect a smoky and zesty punch with every crunchy bite. Once the taste hits the right spot, don't be surprised if you're reminded of a mouth-watering, slow-cooked grilled steak with notes of chimichurri sauce.



But hold up - the fanciness doesn't end there. The packaging is equally attractive and far from ordinary. Described as the "limited edition Lionel Messi bag," it features a colour pattern identical to Messi's number 10 Argentine jersey. Blue and white stripes dominate the cover, with a photo of the football legend on the front and his jersey number behind him. Take a look:

The new Lay's Argentinian Style Steak is available only in the United States, at retail stores like Speedway, Kroger, and 7-Eleven. This isn't the first time that the partnership between Lay's and Lionel Messi has led to unique flavours. Last year, the potato chip company launched a campaign urging football fans to chant "Oh-Lays" every time a player scored a goal.

This witty and playful twist on the signature "Ole" chant - synonymous with professional soccer - was a hit. Soon after the fun initiative, Lay's introduced a limited-edition Crispy Taco-flavoured potato chip. Needless to say, it was a favourite among both chip and football enthusiasts.