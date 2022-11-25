As soon as the clock strikes 4, our craving for snacks starts cropping up. There's something about tea time that our taste buds desire indulgent snacks. That's why we often run to the kitchen to make samosa, pakoda or instant noodles to satiate our hunger. But we all know that these foods are not good for our health, especially if we want to lose weight. It's a myth that healthy snacks are not tasty; they can totally be if you have the right recipe with you.





If you want a snack that is healthy, good in taste and also easy to make, we have just what you are looking for. Dietitian Tanvee Tutlani shared the perfect recipe for a paneer snack on her Instagram handle 'dietsmart_tanveetutlani'.What's special about this recipe is that it is made from homemade paneer, which is actually pretty simple to make once you get the hang of it. These masala paneer bites require hardly any time to make as all the masalas are added while the milk is curdling. The result is something so delicious that you'll end up making it almost every day.





Since paneer is low in calories and carbs but high in protein and other essential nutrients, this masala paneer makes for the perfect healthy snack. If you want to make it for kids, skip adding green chilli and reduce the amount if chilli flakes.

Here's the recipe post:





Masala Paneer Recipe I How To Make Masala Paneer:

Boil-toned milk. Add cumin seeds, black pepper powder, red chilli flakes and salt to taste. Mix well then add some curd, and keep boiling till the milk separates. Then take out the curdled milk and strain it through a muslin cloth or a regular kitchen cloth. Once strained, the paneer should have hardened. Cut into smaller pieces of desired shape and masala paneer is ready!





Bookmark this paneer snack recipe for evening snacking time and enjoy health and taste at the same time.