Masala Pare Gives A Spicy Spin To Traditional Namak Pare Snack. Watch Recipe Video

Namak pare, a simply salted snack, have long been our tea-time accompaniment. The fried finger chips highlight salt as the hero flavour. Coupled with a hint of cumin seeds, this crispy snack goes perfectly with a cup of tea. Now, you can turn any food spicier and we'll love it even more. The same happened with our beloved namak pare when we made it spicy after following this recipe of masala pare that gives the salted delicacy a twist of Indian spices.



We found the recipe video of masala pare or spicy namak pare posted on YouTube channel 'Manjula's Kitchen' by food vlogger Manjula Jain. The extra spiciness comes from freshly crushed black pepper, chilli flakes and crushed kasuri methi leaves. Although this spice combo along with salt works perfectly in this special namak pare recipe, you can experiment with your own choice of spices. Here's the complete recipe video of masala pare for you to try at home.



Watch: Masala Pare Recipe Video





To make masala namak pare, all you have to do is knead the dough of all-purpose flour (maida), sooji (semolina flour) along with rest of the ingredients. Sooji helps make the snack crispy so it's important to use this flour. Also, add some oil while kneading to help bind everything together. Once the dough is made, cut it into the shapes of pare and deep fry them.



We are sure you'll love the new version of namak pare that will spice up your evenings.











