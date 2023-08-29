In India, evenings are a time of pure joy for chai lovers. On the streets, people gather outside the tapris to enjoy kadak chai. And at home too, we sit collectively with our families to relish shaam ki chai. It's like a daily ritual, and it goes without saying that crispy snacks are a must along with it. Whether it's kachoris, samosas, or a platter of pakodas, they make our tea-time session feel complete, don't they? However, as much as we love these classics, having them regularly can become a bit monotonous. If you're in a similar situation and looking for a crispy tea-time treat, try making these irresistible masoor dal vadas today!

What Are Masoor Dal Vadas?

As the name suggests, this vada is prepared using masoor dal (red lentil). The dal is blended into a smooth paste and then combined with an array of spices that give it a delectable flavour. They are then deep-fried in mustard oil until they become perfectly golden brown, and the result is this crispy snack that you won't be able to resist. Masoor dal vadas are quite popular in South India and make for a perfect tea-time snack.

What To Serve With Masoor Dal Vada?

You can't truly relish the flavour of a snack if you don't have accompaniments to pair it with. For these masoor dal vadas, spicy pudina chutney makes the perfect accompaniment. However, if you do not have a tolerance for spice, you can also pair them with sweet chutney or ketchup.

Masoor Dal Vada Recipe: How To Make Masoor Dal Vada

Wash the masoor dal nicely and soak it in water for around an hour. Once done, drain the water and transfer the dal to a blender. To this, add chopped green chillies, ginger, and garlic cloves, along with some water. Blend well to make a smooth paste. Transfer this paste to a bowl and add red chilli powder, jeera powder, black pepper powder, salt, and coriander leaves. Mix well and add the sliced onions. Heat oil in a kadhai set on low-medium flame. Using a spoon, add a spoonful of the mixture to the kadhai. Repeat the process, but make sure you don't add too many vadas at once, as we don't want them to stick to each other. Fry them until they become golden brown and crispy. Transfer to a plate lined with tissue paper to remove excess oil. Your masoor dal vadas are ready to be relished.





Sounds easy, right? Make this scrumptious vada for your next tea-time session. Do let us know how you liked its taste in the comments below.