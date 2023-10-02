What comes to your mind when someone mentions tacos? The answer would be a fresh tortilla wrap filled with a generous amount of veggies, meat, or cheese, right? But wait, what if we tell you there's another way you can relish tacos as well? And that too, in total desi style! Yes, you heard that right. Recently, Masterchef Aruna Vijay shared a desi taco recipe on her Instagram handle, and let us tell you, it's all things delicious. It gives the traditional taco a nutritional twist by using uttapam as the base instead of a tortilla wrap and is filled with avocados. Interesting, isn't it? This unique dish will certainly steal the spotlight on your breakfast table. Take a look at the making of avocado uttapam tacos below:

Also Read: Restaurant-Style Tacos At Home! 5 Easy Tips To Make Them Like A Pro

How To Make Avocado Uttapam Tacos At Home:

Ingredients:

To whip up some delectable avocado uttapam tacos, gather these essential ingredients: oil, mustard seeds, curry leaves, ginger-garlic paste, onions, mushrooms, pepper powder, fennel seeds, turmeric powder, salt, a blend of essential spices, ripe avocados, tomatoes, green chilies, fresh coriander leaves, and lemon juice.

Also Read: Want To Enjoy Tacos Differently? Try Making These Viral Papad Tacos Today

Method:

Step 1: For the taco filling, start by heating oil in a pan. Add mustard seeds, curry leaves, and ginger-garlic paste. Toss in chopped onions and mushrooms, along with a dash of pepper powder, fennel seeds, turmeric powder, and a pinch of salt. Sauté these ingredients until they become tender.

Step 2: Once all the ingredients are cooked to perfection, add the essential spices to the mix. Let the delightful flavours meld together. Your filling is now ready.

Step 3: Select ripe, dark brown avocados for a creamy twist. Remove the stems, halve them, and carefully slice them into small pieces.

Step 4: Prepare small, plain uttapams on a hot griddle.

Step 5: Now, assemble your taco delights. Place the uttapams on a stand, and generously fill them with mashed avocados, the prepared mushroom and onion mixture, a zesty salsa made from onions, tomatoes, green chilies, coriander mix, salt, and a hint of lemon juice. Add thinly sliced cabbage for a crunch, and top it all with another layer of sliced avocados for that extra creamy goodness.

Enjoy your homemade avocado uttapam tacos bursting with a fusion of flavours and textures. Try this recipe today and make your breakfast extra healthy.