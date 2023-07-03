Tacos are among the most popular Mexican foods. They are basically corn or wheat-based tortilla wraps that are stuffed with different fillings, including meat, veggies, cheese, and sauces. Some tacos have a hard shell while others have a soft one; irrespective of their texture, they taste incredibly delicious. However, a common problem that most people face while eating it is that the fillings tend to spill out or the taco breaks apart as soon as you take the first bite. And this can make your entire taco-eating experience quite messy. It can even cause embarrassment, especially when you're dining with others. Sounds relatable? Now, we don't blame you for it, as eating a taco does require some technique to ensure that everything stays in place. In this article, we have compiled a list of easy tips that will come in handy the next time you plan to enjoy a taco without worrying about it falling apart.

Also Read: Hariyali Tacos Recipe: A 'Desi' Spin To Your Favourite Mexican Tacos

Photo Credit: Istock

Here Are 5 Tips To Eat A Taco Without Making A Mess:

1. Line the shell with lettuce

When eating out, most tacos are usually lined with lettuce. Apart from adding crunch, it also helps make the taco shell more leakproof. If there's no lettuce, all the fillings and sauces would easily seep into the shell, making it soggy and creating a mess. So, if you're making tacos at home, make sure to always line the shell with some lettuce. You could also use two layers for extra protection.

2. Don't go overboard with fillings

Now, we know it can be quite tempting to go overboard with the fillings. But if you want to enjoy your taco without worrying about it falling apart, you must go easy on them. Add only as much as is required, be it a meat taco or a veggie one. Even if you do add extra fillings, you'll only see them spilling out as soon as you take a bite of your taco, and this sight can be quite disappointing.

3. Hold it the right way

The way you hold your taco also plays a great role in preventing breakage. You must hold it with both hands in such a way that all your fingers are wrapped around it. This helps distribute the pressure evenly, ensuring a firmer grip while eating. If you hold it only with one hand while your other hand is busy scrolling through on the phone or sipping a drink, you're just inviting trouble for yourself.





Also Read: How To Make Restaurant-Style Veg Tacos - An Easy-to-Make Mexican Delight

Photo Credit: Istock

4. Always use a plate

While you can certainly enjoy a taco while holding it in your hand, it's always better to have a plate underneath as a safeguard. This way, even if your taco ends up falling apart, all the sauces and fillings will drop onto the plate and not onto your lap. You can also slightly lean forward while eating a taco, reducing the chance of dropping it on yourself and avoiding embarrassment.

5. Eat it from the outside in

Most people eat a taco by taking a bite from one end and then continuing towards the other end through the centre. But this is not the best way to eat it if you want to avoid making a mess. The correct way to eat a taco is to first take a few bites from one end, then flip it and take some more from the other end. Now, you'll be left with the small centre portion. Go for it all at once and finish it off without creating a mess.





So, remember these tips the next time you plan to binge on tacos. Do let us know how they worked for you in the comments below.