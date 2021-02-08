SEARCH
  • This HAS To Be The Easiest Medu Vada Recipe You Have Ever Tried Or Seen!

Many of us have often looked up the recipe and found it too cumbersome to try making it at home, but not anymore.

Sushmita Sengupta  |  Updated: February 08, 2021 15:06 IST

  • Medu vada is a popular South Indian recipe
  • Medu vada is often paired with chutney, rasam or sambar
  • Medu vada is deep fried until crisp

Hot and crispy vadas have to be one of our all-time favourite Indian snacks. Now, vadas are of many kinds yet there's something about medu vada that has made it the most popular vadas among all South Indian vadas. This vada that looks like a desi cousin of doughnut is actually a savoury snack that is often paired with tomato chutney, coconut chutney and sambhar. You can have it for breakfast or lunch, or even dinner, medu vada will taste phenomenal anytime of the day. Medu vada has found fans across the globe too. Remember when chef Gordon Ramsay said slightly unpleasant things about this crispy snack, and how Twitter united in support of this humble vada? An ideal medu vada is golden brown and crispy from outside and spongy from inside. It is slightly tough to nail the perfect texture, but it is certainly not an impossible feat.  

Now, many of us have often looked up the recipe and found it too cumbersome to try making it at home, but not anymore. This recipe by NDTV Food will help you make medu vada at home that too in no time. All you need is some soaked urad dal, hing, salt, coriander leaves, black pepper powder, ginger, green chilli-and that's about it. You have these ingredients at home right now, so why not try making the vadas today?    

Here's what you will be required to do: 

1. Take some soaked urad dal and grind it into paste. 

2. Add salt, black pepper powder, hing and mix everything well.  

3. Add green chillies, ginger, coriander leaves and mix.    

4. Grease your palms, take a ladlefull of batter in your hadn, shape them as round vadas using your hand, poke a hole in between.  

5. Fry the vadas in medium flame until golden brown.  

6. repeat the same with other vadas.  

7. Place a kitchen towel or tissue on a steel stray or plate, take out the vadas, let the oil drain. Serve the vadas hot with any chutney of your choice or with a bowl of sambar or rasam.  

Try this incredibly easy recipe at home, you can watch the full step-by-step recipe video with ingredients above. Let us know how you liked it comments section below.

About Sushmita SenguptaSharing a strong penchant for food, Sushmita loves all things good, cheesy and greasy. Her other favourite pastime activities other than discussing food includes, reading, watching movies and binge-watching TV shows.

