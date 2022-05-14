It's burger time. If not for you, it's certainly for Mindy Kaling. The actress, producer and writer has many talents rolled up into herself. And, of course, we appreciate every iota of her professional flair and skill. But what really makes her so relatable to her fans is her love for food. Mindy has a way of always linking food with fun and we simply love this trait of hers. After all, that's how it should be for all true-blood food lovers, right? Recently, Mindy Kaling has posted several photos with a mouth-watering platter. And, oh boy, do we crave a burger after seeing her photos? If yes, then, please hold on. Mindy Kaling is not done yet.





Mindy Kaling's photos show her chewing a bite from her generously stuffed burger. Inside the shiny burger buns, we see a lot of cheese oozing out. We also get glimpses of black olives and other ingredients. While Mindy couldn't help but smile, she quoted a line from her Office character Kelly Kapoor. She wrote, “I'm one of the few people who look really good eating a burger. - Kelly Kapoor, probably.”

Mindy Kaling keeps serving us with amazing glimpses from her food diaries. In the wake of Easter, many of us were left with Easter eggs that we didn't know how to use. Instead of eating bland boiled eggs, Mindy gave us an idea. We could easily turn these hard-boiled eggs into a delicious Bengali style egg curry. Sounds good to your ears? This egg curry is spicy and the gravy tastes scrumptious. Chillies, onions, ginger, garlic and an assortment of Indian spices make this dish irresistible.

If you aren't up for an egg curry today, you may want to indulge in a bowl of pasta. Mindy Kaling has an easy recipe for that too.

Her recipe is meant for those of us who feel too lazy to cook. Here's her recipe for Sheet Pan Gnocchi with mushrooms and spinach.