Many of us love eating delicious food, but we don't enjoy standing in the kitchen for hours. Indian-American actress and producer Mindy Kaling shares the same feelings. For foodies like us, we want lazy recipes that don't require a lot of prep. Keeping lazy cooking in mind, Mindy Kaling decided to share a sheet pan recipe that doesn't require a lot of time or effort. The key behind this style of cooking is to add all the food to a pan and let it cook on its own! Shared on her Instagram handle, Mindy is teaching her 6.2 million followers how to make sheet pan gnocchi for ‘meatless Monday'.





How To Make Sheet Pan Gnocchi With Mushrooms And Spinach:

This sheet pan recipe is perfect for lazy cooking! You don't have to spend a lot of time making this easy pasta at home. You'll need mushrooms, spinach, gnocchi, olive oil, salt, mustard, horseradish and honey! To make this pasta, Mindy used three different types of mushrooms - Shiitake, Portobello and Oyster, but you can also use just the button mushrooms that are easily available in the market!

Place all the chopped mushrooms and the gnocchi pasta on a well-oiled pan and sprinkle it with salt. Bake this in the oven for 20-30 minutes. Meanwhile, prepare the sauce for the pasta. All you have to do is mix honey, Dijon mustard and horseradish sauce. If you don't have horseradish, you can switch to mayonnaise. Once the pasta is done, add the spinach to the sheet with the pasta and the mushrooms and bake for 5 more minutes. once it is done, simply pour the sauce on the cooked pasta and enjoy!

Watch How Mindy Kaling Makes Sheet Pan Gnocchi With Mushrooms And Spinach:







Sounds delicious, right?! Try out this recipe and let us know how you liked it in the comments section!