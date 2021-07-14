Actor-writer-producer Mindy Kaling is quite a foodie, and you don't need to look far and wide for proof. Mindy shares various food posts with her 5.9 million followers on Instagram, and her most recent Instagram story has really tugged our desi heartstrings. Mindy is seen enjoying a lavish Mughlai spread consisting of all things yummy. From what we can make out, it has everything from naan to palak paneer, tikkas to samosa, dal to mouth-watering curries, and a number of chutneys.





It is not new for Mindy Kaling to express her love for Indian food. A year ago Mindy and now American Vice president Kamala Harris came together to share a hilarious video about their love for dal. In her story, Mindy writes, 'First thing I do when I land in NYC' and trust us if the food looks this tempting, we would be doing the same. Take a look at the pictures here:

Mindy lands in NYC to all things delish

Mindy Kaling is the foodie bestie that we all wished we had. Her quirky instagram posts and food videos keep us entertained and, of course, slurping. Interestingly, Mindy dons different hats and she loves to cook as much as she loves to eat. You can see her trying different recipes on her instagram like vegan sweet potatoes, or this butternut squash lasagne here:







