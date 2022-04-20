With the heatwaves, dusty weather and rising temperatures, we all want to avoid going out at all costs. Just a step outside in the sun, and we instantly start sweating. But that's not only it; even if we are inside our house, the heat has taken a toll on our health. As we try our best to keep ourselves cool, it might not be enough. One also needs to change their diet in this hot weather. Of course, having fruits, juices, shakes, coolers, and other cool things is a must, but certain recipes have an extensive process that you might want to avoid. So, to indulge in a delicious summer cooler that can be made in no time, here we bring you a recipe of gur mint sharbat that you must have!





We often use mint in various recipes. Its refreshing and delightful taste instantly rejuvenates us. Shilpa Arora, a macrobiotic nutritionist and health practitioner, says, "Mint has a high level of antioxidant activity. You can juice the leaves or make raita with them. Mint is a great way to control blood sugar and treat skin problems. In the summer, it is very important to include mint in one's diet. Mint is a cooling herb that also helps with digestion and lung problems." So, with these benefits, having a minty and sweet drink is a must! Check out the full recipe below:

Mint Gur Recipe: Here's How To Make Mint Gur Sharbat

First, in a glass, add some jeera powder. Now take some mint leaves and grind them to take out their juice. Add the mint juice with a few leaves in a glass. Then add one tablespoon of gur water to the glass with a hint of pink salt. Next, add crushed ice and chilled water. Mix and enjoy!





For the full recipe of mint gur sherbet, click here.





Make this amazing recipe, and let us know how you liked its taste!