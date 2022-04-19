Come summers and the soaring temperatures begin to dehydrate us in the most undesirable way. During summers, you tend to feel fatigued and exhausted due to excessive sweating and eventually all your energy is drained. The best way to deal with this season and dehydration is to guzzle down chilled beverages at least two times a day. From aam panna, lassi to various kinds of sherbet and more, there's recipes galore to pick and choose from and are perfect to quench your thirst. Not only are these beverages refreshing and delicious but also help keep our body well-hydrated and energized for long. Among all these drinks, sherbet is one that can be experimented with in a myriad of ways; for instance, badam sherbet, gulab sharbat, sattu sherbet and more.





If you are someone who enjoys drinking sherbet in the scorching summer heat, here we bring you 5 sherbet recipes to try at home. A glass full of sherbeti goodness is sure to relieve you. Without further discussion, let's head straight to the recipes.

Here's A List Of 5 Sherbet Recipes You Must Try To Beat The Heat. Take A Look:

Our Recommendations:

1. Gur Mint Sherbet

Let's start the list with our favourite recipe. The refreshing flavour of mint leaves and the sweetness of gur (jaggery) combine in this recipe. This easy to make sharbat is sure to refresh you instantaneously. To prepare it, all you need is some gur, mint, water and some seasonings. That's all! Click here.

2. Badam Milk Sherbet

Here we bring you a quintessential sharbat recipe in North India. To make this refreshing drink, you would need ingredients like chilled milk, condensed milk, almonds, elaichi powder and crushed ice. Click here for the detailed recipe.

3. Sattu Sherbet

Sattu Sharbat is a Bihari drink which is loved almost everywhere. We make the Sattu powder with roasted ground black chana, bay leaves and roasted jeera - all blended together. This summer drink is full of nutrients, fiber and protein and is a brilliant summer cooler. Find the recipe here.

Other Recipes You Must Try:

4. Rose Sherbet

Let's agree, rose sharbat has long been a staple in Indian households and there's no two ways about it. Here we bring you an easy recipe to prepare rose sharbat at home with some basic ingredients. Wondering what those ingredients are? Click here for the recipe.

5. Khus Ka Sherbet

Here we bring you another popular sharbat recipe. To prepare this, you need to store poppy seed squash in a bottle and mix with water for a refreshing summer drink. Find the recipe here.

6. Phalse Ka Sherbet

Another refreshing drink you can't say no to. This sharbat is made with phalsa berries. This fruit is known to quench thirst and burning sensation and also cures heart and blood disorders. Click here for the complete recipe.

7. Chandan Ka Sherbet

In this recipe, Chandan or sandalwood powder is mixed in sugared milk, making it a delicious, refreshing and super healthy summer beverage. Click here for the recipe.





Try out these refreshing recipes at home and let us know your favourite one in the comment section below. For more such recipe listicles, stay tuned!



