Mira Kapoor is an advocate of healthy food, and her Instagram Stories are proof from time to time. She is someone who appreciates desi food wholeheartedly and often promotes the same on social media. Recently, Mira gave a shoutout to a healthy recipe shared by nutritionist Pooja Makhija. Mira, on Instagram Stories, shared Pooja's Reels that features a protein pancake, and wrote cheekily, “Yeh cheela nahi hai dheela” meaning “this cheela is a powerful recipe”. Cheela or chilla is a desi version of pancakes, and a very popular breakfast option in many Indian households.





In Pooja's Reels, we could see she has prepared a batter using chickpea flour, jowar flour, onion coriander and chili, mushroom, salt, and water. Finally, she made the pancakes out of it. It's gluten-free, easy to carry, super tasty and tastes great. And Mira seems to be agreeing with this healthy preparation.

This healthy cheela is full of proteins.

Here is the cheela recipe:

















We told you Mira Kapoor was a fan of homemade meals. Just a few days ago, she was all set to welcome winters with some baigan ka bharta — a dish of mashed eggplants. She shared an image of her meal on Instagram Stories. Mira's platter showed khapli roti, baingan ka bharta and kashiphal, or pumpkin. She captioned the post, “On my plate today”, and added a sticker that read “so good”. To read more about Mira's baigan ka bharta and khapli roti — a low-gluten variety of wheat — click here.





Mira Kapoor has been to the Maldives with her husband actor Shahid Kapoor recently. After she returned to Mumbai, she admitted that she missed a home-cooked meal while on vacation. She shared an image of a few yummy treats that they had during their stay, and captioned the post, “I have never been this happy to eat ghiya and yellow dal. And sliced onions and hari mirch. Also, would've been unfair to post this tomorrow.” Mira used the hashtags ‘Home sweet home' and ‘Happy holidays' with the post. Find out more about Mira's delights from the Maldives here.





Isn't it inspiring how Mira Kapoor is so deeply connected to homecooked food?