Actor Shahid Kapoor and his wife Mira recently spent some quality family time in the Maldives. Their stay there was a delicious food affair as we found ourselves hungry every time Mira shared a food update. She again blessed our Instagram timeline yesterday with some yummy treats they relished during their stay. After returning home, she wrote a post about how she missed simple home-cooked food. Here's what she said in the caption, “I have never been this happy to eat ghiya and yellow dal. And sliced onions and hari mirch. Also, would've been unfair to post this tomorrow.” She used the hashtags “Home sweet home” and “Happy holidays.”





Here's the post:

Mira Kapoor's post features about 10 dishes starting with a sumptuous dish made up of red spinach, green vegetables, and sprouts. She followed this up with a pizza loaded with cheese, mushroom, and basil. There was a lip-smacking grilled vegetable wrap as well that was coupled with some spicy sauce and a portion of greens.





Next on the list were two bowls of hummus with pickled vegetables and a salad. A fresh salad made it to the next image and it was loaded with sprouts, kidney beans, mushrooms, tofu, pumpkin, and roasted eggplant.





Mira Kapoor also went for an Asian bowl that featured thing string noodles with a generous helping of broccoli, capsicum, lettuce and baby corn. What followed next was another salad with lettuce and red spinach along with an assortment of sauces. On another occasion, she also coupled the salad with a few slices of cheese and a smoothie bowl. Adding another element of freshness to the dish was a plate of fresh-cut fruits including the dragonfruit. Also, is that Shahid Kapoor with a piece of toast in front of him? Our guess is as good as yours!





So, what exactly did Mira Kapoor have for dessert? On one occasion she chose to have a stuffed and wrapped pie of sorts with a topping of almond shavings, cream, and berries. She also went with some coffee and a piece of a croissant with cream and banana.

Mira and Shahid Kapoor were recently in the Maldives.

Apart from Mira, even Shahid Kapoor gave us a glimpse of his breakfast from the Maldives. There was a frothy coffee in the picture. Along with it, Shahid also relished a yummy croissant accompanied by some fresh fruits. It looked like a perfect breakfast with scenic views at the backdrop. He wrote “Just perf.” Click here to read more about it.





Shahid and Mira are fitness enthusiasts and we could see that when Mira shared her morning ritual of Surya Namaskar from the Maldives. But there was another snapshot of the yummy food they devoured while on vacation. Mira captioned the picture with words, “This is why I need to work out even on holiday.” From the picture, it looked like a lavish Indian spread that included dal makhani and a gravy-based paneer dish. We could also see the remains of what seemed to be a mixed vegetable preparation. Her caption was directed at the food as it was the reason why Mira had to work out even while being on a vacation. Read more about it here.





Mira Kapoor shared this picture from her vacation.

We look forward to more such drool-worthy food posts from Mira and Shahid.