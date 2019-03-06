Mira Kapoor Got Zain Kapoor An Adorable Half Birthday Cake! (See Pictures)

Highlights Mira Kapoor's son Zain recently turned 6 months old

Kapoor got him an adorable half-birthday cake from a Mumbai bakery

The same bakery had also created Mira's baby shower cake

Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Kapoor is now counted among India's topmost celebrities. The 24-year-old mother of two has a way of making news everywhere she goes. She is often clicked by paparazzi on her outings in Mumbai and she makes headlines for her perfect sartorial sense that is much appreciated by the entertainment and fashion police. Kapoor has also started making appearances in advertisements and she endorsed a milk brand and an anti-ageing cream last year. Speculation has been rife that Mira Kapoor may be planning to launch her career in Bollywood, but for now she seems content with taking care of her toddler Zain Kapoor and keeping herself fit and fabulous.





Yesterday, Mira Kapoor posted a glimpse of the birthday cake that she had ordered to be made for Zain's half birthday on her Instagram stories. The toddler turned six months old and the doting mother got him a gorgeous-looking cake in the shape of a half pizza. The cake was created by Daffodils Creations bakery in Mumbai.





Take a look at Zain Kapoor's adorable birthday cake:

Doesn't that look incredibly cute? Daffodils Creations is quite popular with B-town celebrities, as Shilpa Shetty also recently ordered her sister-in-law Reena's wedding cake from the same bakery. Mira Kapoor had also ordered her elder daughter Misha Kapoor's second birthday cake from Daffodils Creations.





Take a look at little Misha's cute birthday cake:





In fact, Mira Kapoor's baby shower cake was also created by the same bakery. Mira had also thanked the bakery for creating the delicious cake saying, "Thanks @daffodils.creations for executing my ideas and making them edible." Well, we wish the little Zain a belated happy half birthday!







