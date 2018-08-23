Mira Kapoor Is Drinking Beetroot Chai: 5 Reasons You Should Drink Beetroot Tea Too!

Highlights Mother-to-be Mira Rajput has found a liking for beetroot chai

Beetroot tea is made from seeping beet slices in boiling water

Beetroot tea is great for the skin and may help in detoxing

Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput is something of a social media star herself. The beauty has over one million followers on Instagram and she's quite active on the photo-sharing site. Mira and Shahid, who have a daughter, are about to be parents again soon and the good-looking couple seem pretty excited about the prospect of welcoming another kid in their family. The couple was recently snapped at Mira's baby shower, exchanging more than a few loving stares and warm hugs. Mira Kapoor constantly also keeps her fans and followers updated with her life. She recently posted snapshots of herself drinking beetroot tea, stoking quite an interest in this relatively unknown drink. Mira Kapoor shared the picture of the teapot, saying that her 'baby has stepped onto the healthy bandwagon quite early'. Well, it's never too early to eat healthy, right!





Although we don't really see a lot of people drinking the rose-hued beetroot tea, but it's not completely unheard of. In fact, the caffeine-free concoction is said to be quite good for women, especially those who are expecting. But it's great for consumption for everyone. Here are four reasons you should have beetroot tea, just like Mira Kapoor:





1.Natural Detox: Beetroots are rich in phytonutrients called betalains, which have powerful antioxidant and anti-inflammation properties. These help in natural detoxification of the body.

2.Prevents Anaemia: Beetroot tea, when consumed with a little bit of amla juice or amla powder, can naturally raise levels of iron in the blood, preventing anaemia or iron deficiency.





(Also Read: Mira Kapoor Is Enjoying Monsoon With This Indo-Chinese Fusion Dish! (See Pic))





Beetroots are rich in phytonutrients called betalains





3.Regulates Blood Pressure: Beets are rich in nitrates, which naturally regulate blood pressure, by increasing nitric oxide in blood vessels, allowing more oxygen towards the brain, heart and muscles.





4.Great For Skin: Beetroot tea can help your skin regain a natural glow, as it is a great blood purifier. The beet concoction is also rich in vitamin C, which clears skin blemishes and evens the skin tone.





5.Improves Digestion: The presence of betaine in beets, makes it great for boosting digestion. This is because betaine may help increase production of stomach acid.





So now you know! If you also want to enjoy this unique caffeine-free veggie tea at home, all you need to do is squeeze half a lemon in two cups of boiling water and then seep some slices of fresh beetroot in it. Let the beets seep for about 10 minutes and then add natural sweeteners and ginger or mint to it and enjoy! We hope Mira Kapoor keeps on sharing such steal-worthy healthy diet inspirations with us.







