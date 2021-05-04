Summer, this year, is not the same for foodies due to the strict lockdowns and other COVID-related curbs. Amid the pandemic, people are staying indoors and hungry diners have taken to their pans and started using their imagination to rustle up a meal with whatever is available at home. The shut-down of restaurants and cafes in many places, too, has left people with lesser choices to experiment with food. Even though it is extremely necessary to stay at home, you do not have to betray your taste buds. If you are missing your favourite fast foods, we have some delicious recipes ready for you here.

Fast Food Recipes You Can Try At Home

French Fries

This simple finger food made of potato is enough to satiate one's taste buds. Fry up the perfect batch - golden to the eye, hot and fluffy within - with this recipe. Given the simplicity of the dish, it shouldn't be too difficult to achieve perfection at home. Pair it with good old ketchup or mayo. Click here for recipe.

French fries can be easily made at home.

Pani Puri

How many of you miss your regular roadside chaat? Among the common favourites is pani puri. Crispy puris dunked into a tangy chutney and tamarind and coriander water, pani puri is all about contrasting flavours exploding in your mouth. It's a sensory overload. To have your fill at home, all you need are some mint leaves, coriander leaves, potato, chana, tamarind pulp, and, of course, the puris. Click here for recipe.



Tandoori Chaat

If you are done with regular pani puri and other chaat items, you can give a common chaat recipe a tandoori twist. The lip-smacking dish is made with veggies and fruits including pineapple, red pepper, yellow bell pepper, sweet potato and paneer. In less than half an hour, your evening snack is ready. Click here for recipe.



Chicken Momo

The popular snack can be eaten either fried or steamed. With some minced chicken, cabbage, carrot, garlic, soy sauce and chilli sauce, you can make your own plate of lip-smacking momos. Satiate your hunger with these bite-sized dumplings that pack a punch far beyond your expectations. Click here for recipe.



Paneer Tikka Roll

Add some spice to your usual menu with this roll stuffed with a spicy paneer preparation. Use the amazing flavours of ginger-garlic paste, curd, coriander powder, garam masala and kasuri methi to coat the paneer cubes. Click here for recipe.





This paneer roll makes for a satisfying meal.





You can now enjoy all these recipes without having to wait for the restaurants to open, or worrying about hygiene.