Monsoon Diet: This Quick And Simple Aloo-Karela Mix For Lunch Spells Comfort (Recipe Inside)

Although, it is one of the most underrated vegetables across India, karela is packed with a wide array of health benefits. And if cooked properly, it can also please your palate with its soothing taste.

Somdatta Saha  |  Updated: August 05, 2020 18:18 IST

Enjoying the pitter-patter of rains outside? So are we! There's no doubt that the nippy weather gives us a respite from the high temperature and sweltering heat of the summer season. But, this sudden change in temperature also brings along several flu-causing bacteria, taking a toll on our overall health. Hence, health experts across the globe stress on being extra cautious about our diet and recommend inclusion of healthy seasonal fruits and vegetables in our everyday meal. For the uninitiated, seasonal vegetables are packed with all the essential nutrients our body needs during a particular season, which further help to boost immunity and promote overall well-being.

One such seasonal vegetable that we swear by is bitter gourd (or karela in Hindi). Although, it is one of the most underrated vegetables across India, karela is packed with a wide array of health benefits. It is packed with vitamins A, C, E, K, thiamine, iron, beta carotene and several essential minerals, which are dubbed to promote immune health. It is also known to be good for gut and bowel-related ailments, which are very common during the rainy season. The low-calorie content also makes bitter gourd an ideal diet option for shedding those extra kilos. Moreover, if cooked properly, this vegetable can also please your palate with its soothing taste (a combination of bitter-salty-spicy flavours).

Here we bring you a quick, fuss-free yet delectable bitter gourd recipe that can help you whip up a healthy and wholesome dish for lunch. It is called aloo-karela mix. And trust us; this bitter gourd recipe is not as bitter as you think!

How To Make Aloo-Karela Mix | Aloo-Karela Mix Recipe:

Ingredients: 

Potatoes- 2 (finely sliced)

Bitter gourd- 1 (finely sliced)

Onion- Half (finely sliced)

Green chilli- 2 (slit)

Panch phoron- Half teaspoon (click here for recipe)

Turmeric powder (haldi)- A pinch

Salt- as per taste

Sugar- as per taste

Oil (preferably mustard oil)- 1.5-2 tablespoon

Ghee- Half teaspoon

Method:

Step 1. Heat oil a kadhai and add panch phoron to it. Let it temper.

Step 2. Add the potatoes, onion and bitter gourd to it and fry on medium flame.

Step 3. After 2-3 minutes, add green chillies, turmeric powder, salt and sugar and mix everything well. Cook till the vegetables are soft and dry.

Step 4. On high flame, sauté the mix to make it a bit crunchy. Switch off the flame and add ghee to it and transfer the aloo-karela mix to a bowl.

Pair it as a side-dish, with dal and rice, or have it as is with paratha and aachar.

Pro-Tip: You may lessen the bitterness of karela by scraping out the seeds and rubbing some salt to the vegetable.

Prepare this aloo-karela mix at home and relish a nutritious and comforting meal. Happy Monsoons!

About Somdatta SahaExplorer- this is what Somdatta likes to call herself. Be it in terms of food, people or places, all she craves for is to know the unknown. A simple aglio olio pasta or daal-chawal and a good movie can make her day.

