Watch: This New Method Of Making Karela Is Sure To Take You By Surprise (Video)

If you're someone who doesn't like karela for its distinct and bitter flavour, we're here to change that perception for you! You can now savour bitter gourd in a completely new avatar that is both delectable and healthy at the same time. How, you ask? Just cut the slices apart, fill them with a flavourful stuffing and shallow-fry them. Voila! The bite-sized crispy delights will be ready, which are sure to make even the most ardent bitter gourd haters fall in love with its flavours.





The recipe of Stuffed Bitter Gourd Rings has been shared by Alpa Modi, a popular YouTube chef and food vlogger, on her channel 'Something's Cooking With Alpa'. The best part about making this karela recipe is that it doesn't tastes like the regular sabzi and serves as an appetiser instead with a delectable filling inside, which is made using grated carrot, potato, onion, garlic paste along with a melange of spices.





Note: While cutting the bitter gourd rings, ensure that the size is around quarter of an inch. Anything more or less than this specific size would leave the karela under-cooked and over-cooked respectively. Also, don't forget to add a pinch of salt while boiling the bitter gourd rings so as to get rid of its bitter taste.





So go ahead and try making karela at home in a completely new way by watching the detailed step-by-step instructions given below in the video link.







Watch: Stuffed Bitter Gourd Rings Recipe Video:



















