Monsoon Hair Fall: 5 Foods You Must Include In Your Diet For Healthy And Nourished Hair

As much as we are enjoying the nip in the year, there are some concerns that need to be addressed. The weather has not been particularly kind for our hair. According to experts, humidity and hair fall go hand-in-hand, so if you dread combing your hair in the fear of losing some more of your precious locks, you are not alone. Some people also struggle with extra oily scalp and dandruff - there are hair issues galore, and while you can spend a fortune on expensive hair masks and oils, it would be a good idea to tweak your diet a bit as well. You are perhaps missing out on vital nutrients and minerals that contribute to healthy and nourished hair.





Here Are 5 Foods You Must Include In Your Diet For Healthy, Long And Nourished Hair:





1. Methi Dana





Methi dana (or fenugreek seeds) are an ancient remedy for hair loss. They contain good amounts of vitamin E that help treat hair damage and hair loss. They also help combat oxidative stress that has also been linked to hair fall. You can soak some methi dana in a tumbler, leave it overnight, strain and keep sipping into the drink as and when you get time.





Methi dana (or fenugreek seeds) are an ancient remedy for hair loss





2. Eggs





Eggs are a good source of protein and biotin, both of which are very crucial for healthy hair growth. Biotin plays an important role in production of keratin that helps boost hair growth and overall health of hair.





Eggs are a good source of protein and biotin





3. Jamun





A Monsoon staple in India, jamun (or black plum) is replete with variety of antioxidants, especially vitamin C. Vitamin C is important for collagen production. Collagen helps protect hair follicles and strengthen your hair from the roots.





Jamun (or black plum) is replete with variety of antioxidants

4. Spinach





Spinach is one of the most versatile vegetables you could add to your diet for various health-benefitting properties. The greens are enriched with iron, folate and B vitamins that help boost hair growth as well. Iron-deficiency may cause anemia, which is linked to hair loss.





Spinach is one of the most versatile vegetables





5. Fish





Fish, especially of the fatty kind like salmon, happens to be a rich source of protein, vitamin A and omega-3 fatty acids. While vitamin A helps production of sebum (the natural oily substance that helps keep scalp moisturised), the omega-3 fatty acids help increase hair density. It also contains trace amounts of vitamin D, which helps stimulate hair follicles. Hence, make sure you load up on enough sunshine vitamin.





Fish, especially of the fatty kind like salmon, happens to be a rich source of protein





Try including these foods in your diet; make sure you practice moderation. Excess of anything is not a sustainable strategy.









(This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.)



