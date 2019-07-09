Monsoon Snack: This Fibre-Rich Corn Snack Is Perfect To Have With Tea While Enjoying The Rains

Neha Grover | Updated: July 09, 2019 18:36 IST
Monsoon brings with it a fresh, nippy weather. There's something about rains that quickly make you want to brew a hot cup of tea and cook some delicious snacks to go with it. A perfect evening means noshing on some munchies and sipping on a hot beverage while looking out of the window to watch the rains. Thankfully, there are a whole lot of varieties of snacks that we can quickly rustle up when we are unable to step out of home while it's pouring. Samosa, pakoda, bhel – they all have been done to death. How about creating something new, something more interesting as well as healthy, this season for yourself and your family?
Here's a snack made of corns that digresses from the usual class of fried and unhealthy snacks. This corn snack is packed with the goodness of corns.
This recipe of corn snacks uses a handful of green chilli, red bell pepper and lemon juice. Food vlogger Manjula Jain shared the idea of this exceptional snack on a video posted on her YouTube channel, ‘Manjula's Kitchen'.
