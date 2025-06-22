One ritual that most of us Indians look forward to is chai time. When the clock strikes 5 in the evening, we automatically start craving a cup of kadak chai and something crispy to munch on, don't we? For many, this means indulging in favourites like samosas, kachoris or bread pakodas. Another popular chai-time snack is mathri. This savoury treat is loved for its crispiness and rich flavour. If you're bored of the regular version, we have something exciting for you. Introducing Moong Dal Mathri, a crispy and flavourful snack that pairs perfectly with your evening chai. The recipe was shared by the Instagram page @eatdelicious_official.

What Makes Moong Dal Mathris A Must-Try?

Moong dal mathris offer a perfect balance of crunch and flavour. Infused with aromatic spices like ajwain, kasuri methi and kalonji, they bring a unique twist to the traditional mathri. They're not only delicious but also make for a satisfying tea-time snack or festive treat.

How To Ensure Moong Dal Mathris Turn Out Crispy?

To make your mathris crispy, knead a firm dough and roll them out evenly. Always fry them on medium heat. If the oil is too hot, they will turn brown too quickly without becoming crispy. If the oil is too cold, they will soak up too much oil.

How To Make Moong Dal Mathri | Mathri Recipe

Start by soaking moong dal in water for some time. Then, transfer it to a food processor and blend to form a smooth paste.

Transfer the paste to a bowl and add suji, ajwain, kalonji seeds, hing, kasuri methi, red chilli powder, salt, haldi, ghee and atta. Mix well to combine everything.

Take a small portion of the dough and roll it out evenly. Now, apply a slurry made with maida and ghee over it.

Roll it from one end to the other to form a log. Cut it into small pieces and roll them out again into mathri shapes.

Heat oil in a kadhai and deep-fry the mathris until they turn golden brown. Let them cool to room temperature and enjoy!

Can You Bake Moong Dal Mathris Instead Of Deep-Frying?

Yes, you can bake moong dal mathris as a healthier alternative. Preheat the oven to 180 degree C, place the rolled mathris on a greased baking tray and bake for about 20-25 minutes or until golden and crisp. Flip them halfway for even browning.

Make these delicious moong dal mathris at home to add some fun and excitement to your evening teatime!