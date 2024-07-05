Growing up, one of my fondest memories was the smell of the freshly baked mathris wafting through the kitchen. My grandmother, who according to me is an expert cook, would make a huge batch, and the whole family would gather around and enjoy those crispy delights. Mathri has always been a beloved snack in Indian households. It is especially paired with a piping hot cup of tea. However, traditional mathris are made with maida (all-purpose flour) which can be quite unhealthy in the long run. But we have the perfect recipe (read: solution) for you. With the rainy season upon us, the cravings for such snacks intensify, but so does the need to stay healthy. So, here, we bring you an easy recipe of baked rice flour mathris that are just as delightful as the regular ones. Read on to know how you can snack guilt-free on these mathris.





Is Rice Flour Mathri Healthy?

Absolutely! Rice flour mathris are a healthier option than regular mathris because of their ingredients. Rice flour is made from gluten-free grain so it can be a great option for those suffering from gluten intolerance and Celiac disease. Plus, rice flour is high in fibre so it can keep your digestive system healthy. Moreover, this mathri recipe also has moong and chana dal so it's high in protein. The best part about this rice flour mathri is that it's baked and requires only the needful amount of oil, so it'll help you stay full but prevent you from gaining those extra kilos.

How Is Rice Flour Mathri Different From Regular Mathri?

1. Texture

Typically, mathris are made with all-purpose flour (maida) and wheat flour which gives them a dense taste and texture. However, mathris made with rice flour have a lighter and crispier texture. They are less dense and thinner than the maida and wheat mathris.

2. Flavour

Since regular mathris use lots of ghee and oil, they have a rich and a little bit of nutty flavour due to the presence of wheat in them. As opposed, rice flour mathris gives a subtle, slightly sweet flavour which makes the mathris taste lighter. Moreover, rice flour mathris absorb spices much better so they are more flavourful.

3. Digestibility

Wheat-based mathris have gluten in them and can be heavier and more difficult to digest, especially for people with gluten intolerance. But, mathris made with rice flour is generally easier to digest since it is gluten-free, making it a perfect option for people with gluten sensitivity.

How To Make Rice Flour Mathri | Rice Flour Mathri Recipe

To make healthy rice flour mathri is very easy. Start by rinsing chana and moong dal. Soak the dals for six to seven hours. Then, take a blender jar and blend-soaked dal, onion and green chillies together. In a bowl, take some rice flour and mix it together with the soaked dal mixture and spices. In a tempering pan, heat up some ghee and add it to the dough. Knead the dough and make sure all the ingredients are mixed well. Set it aside. After some time, make small balls of the mathri dough and flatten it out using a rolling pin. Lay the raw mathris in a baking tray and brush them with some oil. Bake the mathris and enjoy with a piping hot cup of tea!





Want a step-by-step recipe to make rice flour mathris? Click here to learn more.





