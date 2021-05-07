Mother's Day 2021 is being celebrated on Sunday, 9th May. It's a day to pamper your mother dearest by showering love and affection on her. There can be many ways of thanking mothers for their presence in our lives - from lavish gifts to a bouquet of flowers. How about whipping up her favourite desserts for her at home? Sweet treats are a must-have on any special occasion, and these amazing recipes will make the day even more memorable. These are classic dessert recipes which we bet your mom will thoroughly enjoy! So, what are you waiting for? Grab your apron, ready the ingredients and get cooking.

Here Are 7 Amazing Desserts That Your Mom Will Love On Mother's Day 2021:

1. Classic Tiramisu





Just the right combination of bitter and sweet, this classic Tiramisu recipe is a dish you just can't go wrong with. Click here for the full recipe.

Mother's Day 2021: Try this delicious Tiramisu recipe at home.

2. Fruit Custard





Chilled, refreshing and completely delightful - fruit custard is a recipe relished by all age groups. Even this simple preparation will please your mother to no end. Find the recipe here.

3. Red Velvet Pastry





Red velvet pastry is a soft, fluffy dessert layered with oodles of cream. This amazing dessert can be created by you at home too for Mother's Day! Impressive, right? Click here for the full recipe.





Mother's Day 2021: Red velvet pastry can be a great way to enjoy the day.

4. Chocolate Kaju Katli





The goodness of cashews ensconced in sinful chocolate - this fusion dessert is truly the best of both worlds! Surprise your mother with this interesting and unique treat. Find the recipe here.





5. Classic Sponge Cake





Sometimes, the simplest of dishes are the ones which taste the absolute best! This classic sponge cake is an evergreen recipe that you can whip up at home with amazing results. Click here for the full recipe.





6. Almond Malai Kulfi





Another droolworthy desi dessert on our list, this Almond Malai Kulfi will make your mother slurp! The fact that is homemade will be the icing on the cake. Find the full recipe here.





Mother's Day 2021: Make this almond Malai Kulfi at home.

7. Pineapple Pastry





Fresh, tarty pineapple slices bring out the best in this wonderful pastry recipe. Try this preparation and impress your mom this Mother's Day 2021. Click here for the full recipe.





Even if you aren't able to make these desserts on Mother's Day itself, it's a good idea to keep this list handy for the future too - because mothers deserve to be pampered beyond a single day.

Happy Mother's Day 2021!