Think Indian chicken curries and the first thing to pop is a plate of butter chicken topped with a dollop of cream. Butter chicken's popularity is now no longer limited to national borders; the dish is creating waves across the globe too. It is undeniably one of the most popular dishes to have emerged out of India; and while we are fans of the dish ourselves, sometimes we do tend to overlook all the other iconic preparations that are no less. Recipes cannot and should not be pitted against each other, and if you are a true foodie, you would know that try joy lies in variety.

Butter chicken is indeed a rich and iconic recipe, but on some days, you are in just no mood for it. Yes, sounds a little blasphemous, but think about all those times you deferred your plans of making butter chicken just because you did not have cream or nuts or some other ingredient that makes butter chicken so remarkable. What if we tell you that we have a recipe that resembles the classic butter chicken recipe but is much lighter on the tummy and does not require you to burn a hole in your pocket.

Chicken curry can give your boring spread an instant facelift

This chicken butter masala is made with a combination of spices that are perpetually present in our kitchen shelves. Other than that you would need some butter, oil, ginger garlic paste, kasoori methi, chicken, tomato paste, red chilli powder, turmeric powder, chicken masala, green chillies and fresh coriander for garnish. You can use boneless chicken for the recipe - this version uses pieces with bones.

As mentioned above, this recipe is a smidge lighter than your usual butter chicken, but if you want to give it an indulgent spin you can add some cream to the mix too, it is completely optional.

Chicken butter masala is very easy to make at home

All you need to do is to heat oil, throw in the ginger-garlic paste and chicken. Fry till it changes colour. Add butter, then tomatoes paste, mix well, let it come to a boil. Keep stirring continuously. Then add all the other spices, along with kasturi methi, followed by cream. Garnish with green chillies, green coriander and serve with hot rice.

Sounds super easy right? Here is the detailed recipe of chicken butter masala you are looking for.