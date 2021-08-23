Fish is one of the most delicate and juicy meats in non-vegetarian cuisine. Indians consider fish to be a delicacy and love to eat it whenever they get a chance to! It tastes so delicious in all the ways it is prepared! Whether you enjoy it as fish tikka, fish fry or fish curry, you love it no matter what. Even in fish preparation, people prefer to enjoy it in South Indian ingredients like coconut milk and tamarind. The sourness of tamarind makes the fish more flavourful and the earthy milky flavour of coconut mellows it, making a creamy and delicious fish curry that will make your mouth water.





Because we know you love South Indian fish curries, we have brought a special fish curry recipe for you that has all the flavours you like! Fish gassi, also known as Meen Gassi, is a Mangalorean fish curry that is tangy and spicy. And yes, this fish curry does use coconut, making it taste heavenly!

Have rice with fish gassi.

How To Make Fish Gassi | South Indian Fish Recipe





To make fish gassi, you need to start by preparing the masala. In a pan, heat oil. Add fenugreek seeds, coriander powder, fennel seeds. Peppercorns, mustard seeds, cumin seeds and red chillies. Dry roast them. Add grated coconut, sliced onions and garlic pods. Sate till the onion turns light brown. Get the spices off the heat, let it cool down and then grind them into a paste with some water. The masala is ready.











For the fish gassi, start by sauteing sliced onions and curry leaves in oil till it loses colour. Add chopped tomatoes and the masala, mix well. Add fish filet and stir fry. Let the fish semi-cook before adding salt, tamarind paste and coconut milk. Keep the pan on the flame till the fish is cooked. Serve it hot with rice and enjoy!











Click here for the full recipe of Fish Gassi.











Try this recipe and tell us how you liked it!