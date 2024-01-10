Mooli (radish) is quite commonly prepared in Indian households, especially during the winter. Mooli ka paratha, mooli sabzi, and mooli ka achaar are some of the most popular ways in which it is consumed. However, have you ever heard of mooli ke pakode? It may sound a bit odd to you at first, but it's really a dish. We Indians love pakodas, and if we're able to make it with a winter-special veggie, what can get better than that? Just a bite of crispy and hot pakodas makes us drool instantly. Don't they? They are best enjoyed along with shaam ki chai, and we are here to make your tea-time session even more special. It's time to give a break to your regular aloo and paneer pakodas and try these lip-smacking mooli ke pakode instead. Check out the recipe below:

How To Ensure Mooli Ke Pakode Remain Crispy?

The best way to prevent mooli ke pakode from becoming soggy is to consume them immediately. However, if that's not possible, make sure to transfer them to a plate lined with tissue paper. This helps get rid of the excess oil and prevents them from becoming soggy fast. Also, remember not to overcrowd them in the kadhai.

What To Serve With Mooli Ke Pakode?

Mooli ke pakode taste best when savoured with spicy pudina (mint) chutney. It's best to make fresh chutney at home, as the flavour comes out beautifully. However, if you have a low tolerance for spice, you can even pair them with a sweeter chutney or even tomato ketchup.

Mooli Ke Pakode Recipe | How To Make Mooli Ke Pakode

The recipe for these mooli ke pakode was shared by food blogger Parul on her YouTube channel, 'Cook With Parul'. To begin with, wash and peel the mooli nicely, and chop its leaves. Keep aside. Now, prepare a special masala by crushing coriander seeds, black peppercorns, and cumin seeds in a mortar and pestle. Take a bowl and add chopped mooli, onions, mooli leaves, coriander leaves, and ginger-garlic paste. Add the prepared masala along with red chilli powder, chaat masala, hing, ajwain, and salt. Mix well. Next, add besan and rice flour, meetha soda, a splash of lemon juice, and hot oil, and combine everything together. Shape the mixture into equal-sized balls. Heat oil in a kadhai set on a medium flame and deep-fry them until golden brown and crispy. Transfer to a plate lined with tissue paper and serve hot!

Watch the detailed recipe video below:







So, what are you waiting for? Try making these delicious pakode at home and enjoying them for your next snacking session. Do let us know how you liked their taste in the comments section.