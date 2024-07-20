What comes to your mind when someone mentions the word pav bhaji? A dish consisting of orange-coloured bhaji along with pavs, right? After all, what other variety of pav bhaji exists out there? However, you'll be surprised to know that there is a green-coloured bhaji as well. We recently came across a recipe for it shared by chef Neha Deepak Shah on her Instagram handle. This unique dish hails from Surat and is truly one-of-a-kind. It gives a healthy twist to the traditional recipe and is something no pav bhaji lover should miss trying. Read on to find out how you can make this dish in the comfort of your kitchen:

About Green Pav Bhaji: What Makes This Dish From Surat Unique?

As the name suggests, this pav bhaji features a distinct green colour instead of the traditional orange. It is quite popular in Surat and makes for a delicious dish to enjoy for lunch or dinner. Where does it get the green colour from? Well, it's because of the use of multiple veggies! It's a fuss-free recipe and ideal for times when you feel like treating your guest to something different.

Is Green Pav Bhaji Healthy?

Absolutely! This green pav bhaji is prepared using 10 different types of vegetables, giving it an edge over regular pav bhaji. The addition of green moong further enhances its nutritional value by adding protein to the recipe. Overall, this pav bhaji is packed with all the essential vitamins and nutrients, making it super healthy. However, be mindful of the amount of butter you add while making it.

Pav Bhaji Recipe | How To Make Surat-Special Green Pav Bhaji At Home:

Making green pav bhaji at home is simple and straightforward. Start by adding green peas, cabbage, cauliflower, zucchini, lauki, and beans along with water to a pressure cooker. Pressure cook for 1 whistle. Next, heat butter in a kadhai and add garlic cloves, ginger, green chillies, spring onions, and capsicum. Then, you need to add potatoes, cooked green moong, coriander seeds, jeera powder, pav bhaji masala, achoor powder, and spinach puree. Mix well using a masher and cook for a few minutes. Once done, garnish with fresh coriander leaves and a dollop of butter. Serve hot and enjoy your homemade green pav bhaji!

Watch the detailed recipe video below:

Doesn't that look delicious? Try making this unique pav bhaji recipe at home to impress your family with your culinary skills.