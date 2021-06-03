The origin of Mughlai cuisine can be traced back to the ancient middle age history of India under the rule of Mughal empire. With time, this cuisine started having a profound influence on culinary styles and regional cooking and to this date, it remains one of the most popular cuisines among the people of India, Pakistan and Bangladesh. However, all Mughlai dishes are varied, there are both vegetarian and non-vegetarian options, starting from Mughlai paratha, pulao, malai kofta, kebab, different tandoori items, to a wide range of sweet dishes like sheer korma, shahi tukda, kesari kheer, et al.





Image credit : iStock Mughlai dishes represents a mix of Indian cuisine with that of the Persian. Although, preparation of authentic Mughlai cuisine is often considered tedious and a little complicated to start with, this vegetarian recipe of 'Mughlai Aloo'' is all you need to make for your dinner after a long tiring day. This dish features a rich and traditional blend of aromatic spices and potatoes dipped in a luscious gravy. It is one of the most lip-smacking Mughlai potato recipes which originate from the house of 'nawabs'. Let us have a glimpse at the recipe of Mughlai Aloo.

How To Make Mughlai Aloo | Mughlai Aloo Recipe:

To start with the recipe, all you need to do is peel the baby potatoes and pierce them all over with the help of a fork and soak them in cold water. Drain them after ten minutes, add curd and salt and set aside for an hour. Heat ghee in a pan and fry the onions until translucent, then add ground paste and fry for one minute. Now add all the aromatic spices, potatoes and water in the pan. Cover and cook until the potatoes are soft. The last step is to add cream and garnish with coriander. Serve the dish with chapatis or rice and enjoy! You can have this for lunch as well as dinner.





Click here for the step-by-step, detailed recipe of Mughlai Aloo.





Try this exotic, rich and flavour potato gravy recipe at home and let us know how you liked it in the comment section below.