Juicy, succulent and flavourful, mutton curry is one delicacy that we just cannot stop drooling at the mere sight. A delight for non-vegetarian lovers, the combination of mutton curry and steamed rice is truly a heavenly bliss with meat chunks dunked into the gravy made with a pool of spices and other ingredients layered over soft steamed rice. Indeed! Mutton curry and rice is a match made in heaven. From Rajasthani mutton curry and railway mutton curry to Awadhi gosht korma, there're so many different recipes of mutton curries available in the culinary offerings of India. Each state has some unique style of preparing the mutton and the best part is all these curries taste delectable.





Be it the menu of your favourite restaurant, dhaba or a dinner/lunch party at home, mutton recipes can easily impress the guest. The juicy, succulent mutton chunks laced with spices and tossed into a smooth gravy can make anyone drooling when served on the table. All you need is to pair it with rice and there you get your wholesome mutton meal right in front of you. If you too are a fan of mutton curry along with rice, we have got you covered with this simple recipe to make at home. Read below.

Here's How You Can Make Mutton Chawal At Home | Mutton Chawal Recipe:

To start with, you need to prepare mutton curry. There are so many different recipes for preparing mutton curry. Here's one that we prefer to make along with rice.





First up, pressure cook mutton pieces and whole spice for 4-5 whistles. For the second step, in a pan add onions, ginger garlic, dry ingredients and make a masala, to this add besan flour, buttermilk and let it cook properly. Finally, add the mutton and remaining spices, pair it up with steamed rice and the lip-smacking Mutton chawal is ready to be devoured.





If you are looking for some good mutton curry masalas or basmati rice to pair up the curry with, here're some options to buy from.

