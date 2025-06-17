Let's be honest, vegetables have a reputation for being “boring.” Ever since we were little, our elders have asked us to finish the vegetables on our plates. Our generation may thrive on junk food, but the real nourishment comes from nothing but vegetables. Why? Because vegetables are packed with fibre, antioxidants, and let's not forget – actual flavour. As it turns out, June 17 marks National Eat Your Vegetables Day. Whether you like your veggies roasted, stir-fried, or put together in a bowl, this is your sign to show them some love. Now, you can always skip the hassle of preparing veggie-packed dishes and order them from your favourite food delivery app. Or, if cooking and nutrition are on your mind, here are some quick and delicious vegetable-packed dishes that allow you to add more vegetables to your diet, most deliciously and healthily possible!





Also Read:How To Roast Vegetables: An Ultimate Guide To Make A Perfect Side Dish

Here Are 6 Veggie-Packed Dishes For A Healthy You

1. Mixed Vegetable Sabzi

The go-to sabzi of almost all Indian households, mixed vegetable is made of carrots, beans, potatoes, capsicum, etc., along with some basic masalas and cooked until perfectly tender. It's one dish that literally goes with everything – from dal chawal to even parathas. You can even stuff the leftover sabzi inside a wrap. It's healthy, humble and super versatile, depending on what's actually found in your fridge. Find a quick recipe here. Or, if you have run out of vegetables or masalas, you can always order a portion of classic mixed vegetable sabzi from your favourite food delivery app!

2. Stir Fry

Craving something crunchy, saucy, and a little sweet and spicy? Try eating veggie stir fry. This quick dish allows you to add a number of veggies to it, think of bell peppers, broccoli, baby corn, and whatever else you like. Enhance its taste with a quick mix of sauces - soy, garlic, chilli, and some sesame oil. You can serve this veggie delight over steamed rice or noodles, or just have it as-is when you're not in the mood for carbs! Click here to find some easy recipes.

3. Hara Bhara Kebab

These healthy and delicious kebabs allow you to add all kinds of green vegetables to them. Hara Bhara Kebabs are green, herby, and packed with the goodness of spinach, peas, and potatoes. Shallow-fry these kababs for feel-good snacking. Crunchy on the outside, soft inside, these kebabs are a perfect teatime snack. You can dip them in mint chutney, add them to your sliders, or even crumble them into your salad, these kebabs are extremely versatile. Don't trust your artistry when it comes to shaping kebabs? No stress! You can order it from your favourite food delivery app and get it delivered right to your doorstep.

4. Pav Bhaji

Yes, our favourite street food is packed with so many veggies! If you love everything spicy, bhaji is the dish to go with! It has a delicious mix of n-number of vegetables from carrots to potatoes to onions. Prepared with a spicy masala and served hot with buttery pavs, this dish is a godsend for people who have trouble eating veggies since they are masked in delicious flavours. The best part is that it can easily be made with whatever is left fridge and also tastes amazing with steamed rice and parathas! Here's how you can easily make it at home.

5. Salads

Only crunchy and delicious veggies in this dish - salads have colour, crunch, and flavour! Thanks to its versatility, salads allow you to add anything from cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, and bell peppers to onions, corn, and olives. Top it with a simple vinaigrette and mix it all up! Throw in some nuts or paneer for texture and protein. It's light, refreshing, and perfect for a summer lunch or post-workout dinner. But if you feel like chopping is a mammoth task right now, your favourite food delivery app has some fantastic salad options that are perfect for a mighty weekday dinner.

6. Veggie Pasta

Who said adding more veggies to your diet has to be boring? In fact, you can even make your favourite dishes, which might be considered unhealthy, loaded with vegetables. Adding loads of vegetables to your pasta won't just make it crunchier and more delicious, but also increase its nutrition in the easiest way possible. Instead of choosing your regular maida pasta, switch to a millet-based variety and add all your favourite veggies! Your kids (and your taste buds) will thank you for this treat! Here are some quick tips to make your homemade pasta healthier.





Also Read: 5 Kinds Of Healthy Stuffed Vegetables You Can Cook For Dinner (Recipes Inside)





Make these dishes at home or order them online to your doorstep; these quick recipes will ensure you meet your daily vegetable quota without any hassle.





Disclosure: This article may contain links to third-party websites or resources. However, this does not affect the integrity of the content, and all recommendations and views are based on our independent research and judgment.