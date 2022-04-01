For many of us, the weekends come as a time to indulge, splurge and enjoy an action-packed time with friends and family. For some others, the weekend is when we catch up on our favourite shows, laze around in the house and rejuvenate for the week to come. If you are the first kind, you have no dearth of restaurants to go to and events to attend. However, if you are the second kind, you might have succumbed to the power of social media and felt the need to order in lavish meals to still be a part of the bandwagon, right? Well, we have a better way for you to indulge in an Insta-worthy treat that is also a perfect addition to your lazy weekend plans. Stir fry recipes are quick to make and taste delicious with almost all kinds of main dishes like noodles, fried rice et al. They can be made with a common list of ingredients and end up looking as tempting as a restaurant-bought delicacy. Interested to try them out? Here are 7 indulgent stir-fry recipes that you can prepare for a lazy weekend meal.





Stir fry dishes are easy and quick to make.

7 Indulgent Stir-Fry Recipes For A Lazy Weekend Meal:

1. Chinese Vegetable Stir-Fry: (Our Top Vegetarian Recommendation)

The moment we say stir fry, we cannot help but think of the crunchy and delicious stir-fried Indo-Chinese dishes that we devour ever so often. Keeping this obsession of Indo-Chinese dishes in mind, the Chinese-style vegetable stir-fry is one of the best ways you can repurpose the mix of vegetables that you have laying around in the house. Click here for the recipe.

2. Tomato Egg Stir-Fry: (Our Top Non-Veg Recommendation)

Quick and easy, this tomato egg stir-fry is one of those delicious recipes that you will be making on repeat. Serve with bread, roti or rice, the dish makes for a great pairing with almost everything. Prepare an easy-peasy tomato ginger and garlic mix in a pan, toss some scrambled eggs on it and you are ready to serve! Click here for the recipe.





3. Vegetable Stir-Fry:

The best part about the vegetable stir-fry recipe is that it can be made with practically any vegetable that you have lying around at home. Be it cabbage, cauliflower, carrots, corn or even bell peppers - all these veggies can give a new lease of life to this refreshing stir-fry recipe. Crunchy and delicious, here is how you can make a delicious vegetable stir-fry this weekend.





4. Stir-Fry Baby Corn:

If you like baby corn, you are going to love this recipe. Extremely simple and quick, the stir-fried baby corn is a great addition to any party menu, gathering, dinner date with your friends or when you just want to pamper yourself with something interesting. All you need to do is sauté ginger, garlic, baby corn, salt and pepper together and garnish with fresh coriander. Click here for the detailed recipe.





Stir fry baby corn is one of the easiest recipes.

5. Soya Stir-Fry:

You can easily make this recipe at your home with everyday ingredients and serve it with roti or steamed rice. The best part about this recipe is that it is protein-packed which gives you a good amount of nutrition. Cooked with onions, tomatoes and loads of masalas, this stir-fry will surely become your go-to recipe in no time. Click here for the recipe.





6. Andhra Style Prawn Stir-Fry:

With a short ingredient list and a seemingly simple recipe, you can prepare for yourself this succulent prawn stir-fry that is an explosion of flavours! Pair it with rice or roti or some classic flaky and crispy parottas, the choice is yours. Here is the recipe for you.





7. Mutton Stir-Fry:

Ending the list strong with one of the most loved non-veg dishes of all time- mutton stir-fry. The efforts and time required to prepare this dish all seem worthwhile when you bite into that tender and flavorful mutton. The mutton stir-fry is spicy and loaded with assorted spices; it is best served with plain rice. A very tasty as well as nutritious dish to cook for a lazy weekend dinner, here is the recipe.











There you go, easy and indulgent; these stir-fry recipes are just what you need on any lazy day.