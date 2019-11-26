National Milk Day: Benefits Of Drinking Turmeric Milk In Winters 

Haldi is replete with anti-inflammatory properties

It is National Milk Day today. It is celebrated annually on 26th November. The day is aimed at promoting the importance of milk. Downing a tall glass of milk may have been one of our biggest challenges growing up, but we have known all this while how crucial it has been for our overall health. Milk is often dubbed as a complete food. Cow's milk is packed with protein, calcium, vitamin B12, A, D, E, and K. It is also replete with thiamin, riboflavin. If you are a vegan, you can try all the vegan alternatives like almond milk, flaxseed milk, oat milk and more. These milk alternatives are also dense in nutrition.





Winters are upon us, and milk is used in plentiful winter preparations. Turmeric milk or haldi doodh is a desi energy drink that has been a winter staple since centuries. So what is it about the magic spice and milk that makes for such a dynamic duo? Let's find out:





Turmeric milk or haldi doodh is a desi energy drink that has been a winter staple since centuries

Benefits Of Haldi Doodh For Winters

1. Soothes cold and cough: Turmeric has antiseptic, anti-inflammatory, anti-microbial, and anti-allergic properties. A warm glass of turmeric milk, with a pinch black pepper may help ward off seasonal infections and bolster your immunity system.





2. Eases Joint Pains: Haldi is replete with anti-inflammatory properties. If you've started to experience some sort of pain in your joints lately, drinking turmeric milk daily may offer relief. It is an exceptional remedy for backaches and also beneficial in managing symptoms of arthritis and rheumatoid arthritis.





3. Sharpens Memory: The curcumin present in turmeric may help give you a razor-sharp memory. It has been proven in many studies that turmeric may delay the onset of dementia and Alzheimer's disease.





4. Anti-Ageing Benefits: For the longest time, turmeric has been part of various Indian skin-care rituals. Turmeric's power compound curcumin has anti-ageing benefits. The spice is very dense in antioxidants that prevent free radical activity and keep wrinkles at bay. In winters, our skin becomes dry and dull; a bit of turmeric may help boost skin health.





If you are considering adding turmeric milk to your regular diet, not more than a pinch of turmeric should be added to a glass of milk.











Happy National Milk Day!









