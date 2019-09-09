National Nutrition Month 2019: 5 Foods And Drinks To Manage High Blood Pressure

High blood pressure is one of the most common ailments across the world right now

Highlights National Nutrition month started on 1st September

High blood pressure patients should not have very salty food

Spinach is packed with potassium and many vital nutrients

The National Nutrition Month commenced on 1st September 2019. The month is aimed at generating awareness about nutrition and holistic well-being. Many of us often don't pay heed to what we have on our plate. While taste is a crucial factor when it comes to cooking, one must also realise that there is so much more that you must keep in mind when you are in the kitchen. According to experts, your diet plays a crucial role in keeping you healthy and staving off the risk of potential disorders. Heart health is a pressing issue globally. High blood pressure is one of the most common forms of cardiovascular condition where the force of blood against the artery wall is too high. If left uncontrolled, high blood pressure could take a toll on your overall heart health and even lead to a stroke. If you are a high blood pressure patient, you must take your prescribed medicines. Additionally, you should also make your diet heart-healthy.











Here are some food and drinks you could include in your high blood pressure diet.







1. Ajwain Water: Carom seeds have antihypertensive and antispasmodic properties that may do wonders for your elevated blood pressure levels. Soak a teaspoon of dry-roasted ajwain seeds in a cup of water and leave it overnight. Consume it the next day on an empty stomach.





(Also Read: Why You Should Be Drinking Ajwain Water Every Day: 6 Hard-to-Beat Reasons)

High Blood Pressure Diet: Carom seeds have antihypertensive and antispasmodic properties

2. Beetroot Juice: The crimson red veggie is packed with fibre and potassium. Potassium helps negate the ill-effects of sodium and thus stabilises your blood pressure levels.





(Also Read: 11 Most Cooked Beetroot Recipes | Popular Beetroot Recipes)





High Blood Pressure Diet: The crimson red veggie is packed with fibre and potassium





3. Banana: The easy-to-peel fruit is a treasure trove of minerals and antioxidants. It is profusely rich in potassium. Did you know that 100 grams of bananas contain 358 mg potassium?! Bananas are incredibly versatile; you can blend them in shakes and smoothies or just tuck into them raw.





(Also Read: Banana Nutrition: Your Favourite Fruit Contains This Much Fat!)





High Blood Pressure Diet: The easy-to-peel fruit is a treasure trove of minerals and antioxidants





4. Avocado: The 'fatty' fruit has become a global icon for nutrition. Teeming with omega-3 fatty acids and fibre, avocados are incredibly good for heart and raised blood pressure levels.





5. Spinach soup: Feed your heart with light and hearty spinach broth and see the impact yourself. Spinach is low in calories and carbs and contains negligible fat. It is advisable to cook spinach; it is much healthier than raw spinach. It becomes easier for your body to assimilate nutrients from cooked spinach. According to the book Healing Foods by DK Publishing House, vitamin C and beta-carotene present in the leafy greens prevent oxidation of bad cholesterol and keeps your heart healthy. If your arteries are not hardened, it will enable smooth flow of blood thus keeping your BP stabilised.





High Blood Pressure Diet: Feed your heart with a light and hearty spinach broth

These are only a few foods that may help bolster your heart health. There are so many fruits and veggies that could help you manage hypertension. Few wise steps may help keep your heart healthy.









(This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.)



