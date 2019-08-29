National Sports Day 2019: History, Significance And Diet Tips To Perform Better At Sports

National Sports Day 2019

PM Narendra Modi paid tribute to hockey legend Major Dhyan Chand

Follow these diet tips to improve your performance in sports

India is celebrating National Sports Day 2019 today, 29 August. Focussing on the need to stay physically healthy and fit, this day is observed to spread awareness on the importance of sports and how it helps every individual in staying healthy and fit. The day remembers the birth anniversary of national sports player Major Dhyan Chand, who was a legendary hockey player and has brought laurels to our country.





Prime Minister Narendra Modi today congratulated the young Indian players, who have made India proud several times by winning medals in various competitions. Launching the 'Fit India Movement' at the Indira Gandhi National Stadium today, which was attended by various sports personalities and ministers, he paid tributes to hockey legend Major Dhyan Chand. "My wishes to all of you on National Sports Day. It was on this day that India got a sports star like Major Dhyan Chand who left the world spellbound," he said.











Today, on National Sports Day we pledge to strength Fit India Movement! https://t.co/0BmpLreJPP



The National Sports Day is celebrated on 29 August every year, which is also the birth anniversary of legendary hockey player Major Dhyan Chand. Nicknamed as "The Wizard", Major Chand was known for his superb control and extraordinary goal-scoring feats. The notable memorial for the sports legend is the 'Major Dhyan Chand Award', which is known to be the highest award for lifetime achievement in sports and games in India.

The Indian government over the years has launched various schemes related to sports on National Sports Day, including 'Khelo India'; this year the theme is 'Fit India Movement'.





Diet Tips To Perform Better At Sports

Add Green Vegetables To Daily Diet: Yes, we know that you have heard this so many times from various health experts and nutritionists. But, adding more green veggies to your diet does help you in performing better at sports. Green veggies like spinach, which is rich in nitrates, may help you boost your performance in sports, a recent study claims. Nitrate, which is commonly found in green leafy vegetables, is important for the functioning of the human body, especially during exercise and outdoor sports.





Green veggies like spinach, which is rich in nitrates, may help you boost your performance in sports​.





Keep Yourself Hydrated: It is imperative for athletes to keep themselves energised, hydrated and focused. When we sweat, our bodies get dehydrated as most of the electrolytes are lost through sweat. We need to fuel our body to keep going, and for that we need carbohydrates and insulin. Therefore, it is important for the body to retain the water. You must keep sipping on water regularly. For other options, one may opt for fresh fruit juices (read: beetroot juice), which are full of good carbs that help refuel your body with energy and keep your system active and healthy. It is not only important for an athlete to hydrate himself on the day of the run/match, but also on the days before it. This is because the summer heat may take away a lot of electrolytes, which are imperative to be refilled with fresh juices and water.





One may opt for fresh fruit juices, which are full of good carbs.





Avoid Unhealthy Snacking After Sports: In a recent study, researchers found that snacking on unhealthy food after the games may make players put on a lot of fat. This is mainly because of the unhealthy snacks (read: burgers, pizza, fizzy drinks, etc.) that are loaded with empty calories and soon after game/run, our body needs to regain the energy lost; hence, athletes may actually end up consuming more calories than what they burn while exercising.





Researchers found that snacking on unhealthy food after games may make players put on a lot of fat.





A Cup of Coffee To Improve Your Athletic Performance: The role of caffeine as a performance aid for athletes has been discussed at various platforms, and the conclusion is that coffee is an ergogenic (energy generating) drink and aid in endurance sports. As per a new study, researchers found that sipping a cup of coffee in the morning may help improve athletic endurance. Coffee is a popular source of caffeine; therefore, you may add it to your daily diet. However, avoid milk and sugar as they may increase the calorific count.





Sipping a cup of coffee in the morning may help improve athletic endurance.





Remember, what you add to your daily diet makes a lot of difference on your performance in sports. But make sure you consult a nutritionist before you add anything new to your diet.







