Navratri 2020: How To Make Instant <i>Falahaari Dosa</i> For Navratri Vrat (Watch)

Navratri celebrations are on in full swing. Navratri is a nine-day Hindu festival and is one of the most significant festivals of India. Navratri started on 17th October this year and would end on 25th October 2020. Scores of devotees are observing the ritualistic fasts or Navratri vrat. Many people give up on grains, cereals, pulses and legumes during these fasts and thus options become fairly limited. But if you are willing to explore and experiment, you would find a bevy of things that you could eat during your Navaratri vrat. Take, for instance, this dosa by food vlogger and YouTuber Parul. It is easy to make, instant and also vrat-friendly!





Instant Flhari Dosa Recipe:





For this dosa, you would need to make an instant mix, for which you'd have to combine sama rice and sabudana(tapioca balls) into a powder. Take the two in a blender with sendha namak, black pepper powder. Blend everything in an instant powder.

Now, for the dosa, take this instant mix and water and make a smooth batter with running consistency. Keep it aside for at least 20-30 minutes. Make the masala filling with boiled potatoes, ghee, cumin seeds, ginger (optional), green chillies, roasted peanuts, dessicated coconut, sendha namak or rock salt and black pepper powder. Garnish with fresh coriander leaves and lemon juice.





Heat the pan, and on high flame, cook the dosa for it be crispy. The moment you see the dosa turn golden from one end, turn it over gently. Take it out on a plate and stuff it with the potato mix, you can also enjoy the dosas with any chutney you like.





Watch: Here's the full recipe video of Falahaari Dosa for Navratri Vrat:





