Navratri 2020: This Kuttu Cheela Is One Easy Vrat Recipe You'd Be Making Often!

Sushmita Sengupta | Updated: October 20, 2020 15:03 IST
Navratri is inarguably one of the biggest Hindu festivals we know of. Celebrated across the country in a myriad ways, Sharadiya Navratri is a nine-day festival in which people worship nine incarnations of Goddess Durga. It is said that Goddess Durga descends upon earth during these few auspicious days. Many people wake up early, visit temples, perform pujas and observe Navratri vrat or fasts. While some people opt for a nirjala vrat where they do not consume a morsel of food or a drop of water until the break the fast, others choose to have a phallhar fast, where they (in addition to fruits and milk) have light sattvik food. One of the most popular vrat ingredients is kuttu (or buckwheat). Since people cannot use regular, everyday flours or grains during the vrat, many resort to this wholesome superfood. Buckwheat is a pseudo-grain renowned for its health benefits.
Health Benefits Of Kuttu:
Nowadays, you can easily get kuttu ka atta or buckwheat flour in your local grocery stores. The same can be used to make a gamut of snacks and dishes, for instance, this kuttu cheela. Cheela is a savoury pancake, a desi breakfast that has all our heart. From moong dal cheela to besan cheela, we have had it all, but have you ever tried kuttu ka cheela? This nutty flavoured cheela is so wholesome that it will fill you up in no time, and so yummy that even the kids would leave no trace of it on the plate.
Here is the smashing recipe of kuttu ka cheela from Hilton Garden Inn, Saket. It is sattvik, healthy and oh-so- easy.
Try it at home and let us know how you liked it.
