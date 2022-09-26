Navratri 2022 is finally here and the festive vibe is too hard to miss. One of the most significant festivals of Hindus, Navrati is celebrated to worship the nine incarnations of Goddess Durga. Devotees around the world observe fasts with abundant prayers and offerings to show their devotion to the deity. There are multiple dos and don'ts that one has to keep in mind while preparing the special vrat ka khana. While observing the fast, you are allowed to consume only Navratri special foods that include sabudana, sendha namak, kuttu ka atta, singhare ka atta and certain vegetables. However, that doesn't mean you are not allowed to experiment with ingredients. There are so many delicious ways in which you can use these limited ingredients. Having said that, here we bring you a vrat-friendly instant sabudana dosa to prepare for Navratri.





Also Read: 15 Best Navratri Vrat Recipes | Popular Fast Recipes | Easy Vrat Recipes





The best part about this recipe is that it is so easy and quick to make. Plus, it does not need time for fermentation. To prepare this, all you need is samak ke chawal, sabudana, sugar, butter and oil to cook.

Instant Sabudana Dosa Recipe: How To Make Instant Sabudana Dosa

To begin with, take a blender, add soaked sabudana, add water, and blend until a consistent paste. Once done, take the mixture out in a mixing bowl, add sugar, salt, and mix properly.





Heat oil in a dosa pan spread the mixture, and cook from both sides. Wait until the dosa gets golden in colour.





Now, place the potato mixture in the centre and carefully fold the dosa. Voila, your dosa is ready to be savoured!





For more such vrat-friendly recipes, click here.





For more dosa recipes, click here.





So, what are you waiting for? Try out this classic dosa recipe as your next meal and let us know how it turned out in the comments below

Happy Navratri 2022, everyone!





