Chaitra Navratri has begun and many people must be observing vrat (fasting) for the same. There are many strict restrictions on food that devotees pay attention to. They tend to use only specific kinds of flour, spices and vegetables in their food. They abstain from meat and alcohol. If you're keeping a vrat, it is important to choose foods high in nutrients and light on the stomach. This ensures that you also keep any health problems at bay. Are you looking for an easy and different vrat-friendly snack? If yes, you must try mordhan ke dhokale. This vratwala dhokla is a special dish that you will like so much, you will make it even after your vrat is over!

What Is Mordhan Ke Dhokale?

Mordhan Ke Dhokale is made using mordhan, which is also called samvat chawal, samak ke chawal, little millet or barnyard millet. This ingredient is often used in place of regular rice, as the latter is prohibited during Navratri vrat. Mordhan Ke Dhokale also does not contain haldi (turmeric) and besan (gram flour) like regular dhoklas do, as both of these are also not allowed during Navratri fasting. Instead, this vrat-friendly dhokla is flavoured using ginger, chillies, curry leaves and cumin. Sendha namak (rock salt) is also used in place of regular salt. On the whole, these substitutions also make Mordhan Ke Dhokale a nutritious, energy-boosting snack that can be enjoyed anytime. Find the recipe below.





How To Make Samak Dhokla At Home | Easy Recipe for Mordhan ke Dhokale by Niru Gupta

Mix roasted samvat chawal, rock salt, chilli paste, ginger paste and yogurt to form a batter. This mixture should be allowed to ferment overnight to become spongy The next day, pour the batter into a tin greased with ghee. Cook it for 20 minutes in a steamer. You can use a toothpick to check if it is cooked through, as you do with cakes. Later, allow the dhokla to cool before cutting it into pieces. Top the dhokla with a tempering of cumin, red pepper and curry leaves heated in ghee.

Click here for the full recipe for Vratwala Dhokla





Happy Chaitra Navratri 2023!