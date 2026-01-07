Looking to kick off the new year with exciting flavours? Delhi NCR's dining scene is buzzing with fresh menus that promise comfort, creativity and seasonal indulgence. From hearty winter specials to globally inspired plates, these culinary offerings are designed to make January deliciously memorable. Whether you're craving nostalgic classics or bold new experiments, this roundup has something for every foodie. So, get ready to explore the hottest new menus in town and give your taste buds a flavourful start to 2026!

New Menus In Delhi-NCR That Deserve A Spot On Your Foodie List:

1. Punjab Grill

Punjab Grill has rolled out a Winter Menu that celebrates classic North Indian flavours synonymous with the season. Drawing inspiration from winter produce and traditional cooking techniques, the menu features hearty dishes, slow-cooked preparations, and comforting recipes rooted in regional culinary heritage. Guests can start with shorbas and snacks like Kale Chane Ka Shorba or Ambarsari Paya Shorba paired with Keema Samosa. The mains showcase winter staples such as Sarson Da Saag with Makke Di Roti, Methi Chaaman,Methi Murgh, Shalagam Gosht and more. Seasonal rice dishes and assorted winter breads complement the spread, while the indulgent Gajrela provides a sweet finale to this winter feast.

Where: All outlets across Delhi NCR, UP, Punjab, Chandigarh

Photo Credit: Punjab Grill





2. Refuge

Refuge, the beloved neighbourhood bar in GK, welcomes winter with a curated menu that blends global influences and inventive mixology. Designed as an ode to comfort and seasonal indulgence, the menu opens with dishes like Cauliflower Veloute with truffle accents, Smoked Pepper Bean Cigars, and a Winter Root Beet Salad. Guests can elevate their experience with fresh winter truffles shaved tableside. For mains, highlights include Morel Mushroom Pasta, fiery Chicken Wings, and the standout Laal Maas Risotto. Desserts bring a playful twist with Chef's Sweet Whimsy, a daily surprise. Complementing the food is a winter cocktail lineup featuring cosy creations like Cup of Joy, The Nutty Irish Man, and the classic Hot Toddy.

Where: M-25, 2-3rd Floor, Greater Kailash 2, New Delhi

Photo Credit: Refuge

3. Bobachee

Bobachee unveils a new menu that celebrates India's rich culinary heritage, taking diners on a flavourful journey from Kashmir to Kanyakumari. Paying homage to traditional kitchens while embracing modern finesse, each dish reflects regional identity and nostalgia. The experience begins with comforting shorbas like Tomato Dhania, Palak, and Dal Shorba, followed by starters such as Lucknowi Galouti Kebab, Spinach Cheese Kataifi, and Prawn Kataifi. The mains feature an array of regional classics, from Kashmiri delicacies like Nadru Yakhni and Rista to Mughlai Paneer and Hyderabadi biryanis. Desserts conclude the journey with Phirni, Kashmiri Shufta, and pulaos.

Where: 3rd Floor, D Block, D-14, South Extension 2, New Delhi

Photo Credit: Bobachee

4. Andrea's

Andrea's has introduced a new menu designed to bring warmth and comfort, inspired by nostalgia, travel, and global flavours. Rooted in honest cooking and seasonal ingredients, the collection features dishes like Lamb Tortellini in Brodo, Colonial-style Lamb Cutlets, Nasi Goreng, Thai Garlic Pepper Chicken, and Tom Yum Kung. Standouts include Sea Bass Aqua Pazza, and lighter options like Rice Paper Rolls. Seasonal produce, slow-cooked proteins, and fresh herbs define the offerings, with flexibility for dietary preferences. Curated cocktails such as Mexican Staple, Tamarind Sour, and Clear Tomato Gimlet pair beautifully with the menu, alongside a wine selection.

Where: Andrea's in Khan Market, Vasant Kunj and Saket

Photo Credit: Andrea's

5. Parisian Cafe

Parisian Cafe has launched its new menu that blends global flavours with comforting dishes, crafted from fresh seasonal ingredients and the cafe's signature warmth. Guests can enjoy hearty options like Lamb Lasagna with house-made pasta and slow-cooked ragout, or lighter picks such as Clear Veg Soup with Glass Noodles and Potsticker Soup in fragrant broth. Bright salads like Thai Chicken Salad and Avocado & Barley Salad add freshness, while indulgent bites include Crispy Chicken Sandwich, Southern Tex Mex Rolls, and playful Tostada Tarts. Snack lovers can opt for crispy Chicken Strips or flavourful tacos with fillings like jackfruit and pulled chicken.

Where: Outlets in Sector 58, Gurgaon, and Sector 28, DLF Galleria, Gurgaon

Photo Credit: Parisian Cafe