Mumbaikars, you know that we are seldom short of options when it comes to eating out. The city has a wonderful variety when it comes to cuisines, mode of dining, price range as well as other factors. Well, if you're looking to try something new, we've got you covered! We have put together a list of some of the best new places that have opened in Mumbai recently. From specialised bars and chic restaurants to cosy bakeries and cafes, there are some interesting options to choose from. Check them out below.

Here Are 7 New Mumbai Restaurants, Cafes And Bars You Should Visit:

1. PAUL

Photo Credit: Toshita Sahni

PAUL is a French artisanal bakery and all-day restaurant that has recently opened in Phoenix Palladium Mall in Lower Parel. This is the global French culinary brand's third outlet in the country - the other two are located in Delhi NCR. Here, one can feast on a range of desserts and baked items, as well as pasta, pizzas, sandwiches, burgers, etc. There is also a wide range of hot and cold beverage options (All non-alcoholic). Their classic French treats are not to be missed. You can read our full review of PAUL here.

Where: 462, Shop C-10B, Ground & Mezzanine Floor, Phoenix Palladium Mall, Senapati Bapat Marg, Lower Parel.

2. CIRQA

Photo Credit: Assad Dadan

Also new in Lower Parel is CIRQA, a sophisticated cocktail bar located in the Todi Mills area. The bar specialises in experimental cocktails paired with elegant bites - both infused with global flavours. You can also taste some wonderful savoury cocktails here while enjoying the vintage charm of the bar's upper storey. Read our full review of CIRQA here.





Where: Plot 126, Ground Floor, Mathuradas Mill Compound, Senapati Bapat Pawar Marg, opposite Zeba, Lower Parel, Mumbai.

3. NOMAD

In the mood for pizza? Well, there's an exciting new place you must try. NOMAD, the popular pizza cloud kitchen, has opened its first dine-in restaurant, and it's located in Khar. You can indulge in the brand's best-selling pizzas including their Naples, New York, Chicago deep dish, and Detroit styles. There are also some delicious appetisers, non-pizza mains and beverages (alcoholic and non-alcoholic) on the menu.





Where: Plot No. 712, Bajaj Niwas, Ground Floor, Telephone Exchange, Linking Road, Khar

4. House Of Pandora (HOP)

Also new in the Khar-Bandra area is House Of Pandora, also known as HOP. If you're planning a fun night out with friends, give this place a try. Here, you can enjoy expertly crafted cocktails, delectable food and great music. Apart from fusion delights, you can also gorge on some classic treats. The bar's impressive sound system is sure to also keep you on your feet in between bites and sips.





Where: 101/102, Sapphire Building, SV Road, Khar, Mumbai

5. BakeLive Studio

Photo Credit: Toshita Sahni

BakeLive Studio is a cosy new cafe and bakery in Girgaum Chowpatty. The establishment has a live kitchen where you can get a clear glimpse of your yummy food being crafted from scratch. We had the chance to taste some of their offerings for ourselves. We recommend their Baked Vada Pav, Cheese Garlic Bun, Loaded Fries and House Special Pizza. Although the pizza was slightly sweetish, we loved the stringiness of the cheese and the range of toppings. Their hummus platter, with 5 different types of hummus, was also delicious. BakeLive Studio is a good place to hang out with your group of friends or to satisfy your cravings with some quick bites. BakeLive Studio also has outlets in Mulund and Colaba.





Where: Shop no.1, Fulchand Niwas, opposite Sukh Sagar Restaurant, Chowpatty, Girgaon

6. Zaika Fun Dine

Photo Credit: Zaika Fun Dine

Looking for a restaurant in Borivali for a family meal? Then Zaika Fun Dine could be your next destination. Patrons can enjoy Indian, Italian, Pan-Asian, Continental and other culinary delights. The menu has something for everyone, with several options for veg, non-veg and Jain food items.





Where: 1st Floor, Club Aquaria, Devidas Lane, Near Shanti Ashram Road, Borivali West.

7. KOA

KOA is a multi-cuisine cafe and bar that has opened in Korum Mall, Thane. The Bohemian-themed cafe has a range of lip-smacking Indian, Continental, Asian, and Italian favourites. There is a full bar, with a limited but decent selection of mocktails and cocktails to pair with your food. There are also a few signature and fusion treats that we especially recommend. You can read our full review of KOA here.





Where: Ground Floor, Korum Mall, Eastern Express Highway, Samata Nagar, Thane West