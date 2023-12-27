New Year 2024 is just around the corner and it's time to bid farewell to our old selves. Most of us will enter the new year with our friends and family, and in several places, it is customary to prepare a special dish for New Year's Eve. While cooking chicken and turkey is pretty common during special occasions, mutton also makes an excellent ingredient for main and side dishes. Yes, we all are aware of Rogan Josh, but there's so much more that can be cooked with mutton. So, if you are feeling a little adventurous and want to try some new types of mutton appetisers at home for your New Year's Eve, fret not! Read on to learn more about 5 mutton appetisers you can make for New Year's Eve.





5 Mutton Appetisers For New Year's Eve Party

1) Mutton Seekh Kebabs

Classic mutton seekh kebabs are a must-have at any New Year's Eve party. This classic Mughlai delicacy is prepared with minced meat, spices, and onions. These delectable kababs are mildly spicy and full of flavour, making them a perfect appetiser for soirees and kitty parties. This New Year's Eve, wow your guests with these tasty kababs. For this, all you need is 1 kg minced mutton, ginger-garlic paste, spices – onion powder, cumin powder, garam masala, coriander powder, salt and pepper, and 1 onion finely chopped. Mix all ingredients in a big bowl and shape the minced meat into kebabs. Cook the kebabs until golden brown and serve hot with mint chutney and lemon!

2) Mutton Keema Samosas

A perfect handheld snack, mutton keema samosas are a hit at small as well as big gatherings. This dish is made with flavourful minced meat, fried to crispy perfection and served with chutney. The spice levels in these small pockets can be adjusted, which also makes it an ideal snack for kids. Aside from being visually appealing, mutton keema samosas are also healthy if air-fried. To make this appetiser, you need 1 cup minced mutton keema, 1 cup mashed potatoes, ginger-garlic paste, spices – garam masala, cumin powder, coriander powder, salt, dry mango powder, and black pepper, and samosa wrappers. Cook the minced mutton with ginger-garlic paste, onions and spices until it is fully cooked. Then mix boiled potatoes in the mixture and let it cool. Fill samosa wrappers with the mixture and fry them to golden perfection. And voila! Mutton keema samosas are ready to serve with chutney!

3) Mutton Sliders With Mint Yogurt Sauce

Quick, easy and so delicious, mutton sliders make for an excellent party appetiser when you want to impress your guests. These little burgers can be served with tea or mocktails, and are also an excellent way to get your kids acquainted with the taste of mutton. Mutton sliders are usually served with mango chutney, green chutney or tomato ketchup but make an excellent pair with mint yoghurt sauce. To make these sliders, all you need is ground mutton, spices – salt, pepper, cumin powder, garam masala, coriander powder, chopped onion, mini sliders, lettuce leaves, mayonnaise, and sliced tomatoes and onions. Now mix grounded mutton with spices and form small patties. Cook them on the stovetop. Now take a mini slider bun and layer it with mayonnaise. Place the patty and top it with sliced onions and tomatoes. And voila! Your mutton sliders are ready to be served with mint yoghurt sauce.

4) Mutton Biryani Balls

Leftover biryani from last night? Don't throw it away! Instead, roll them into mutton biryani balls. This is one recipe that your mother would approve of, and the best part is that it requires minimal ingredients but guarantees maximum taste. All you need is leftover mutton biryani, 2 beaten eggs, breadcrumbs, and oil for frying. Take a handful of mutton biryani and shape them into a ball. Now gently dip these balls in the beaten eggs and coat them with breadcrumbs. Repeat the process until the balls have tightened. Now deep fry these balls until golden brown and crispy. Add shredded cheese for garnishing, and your Mutton Biryani Balls are ready to serve! Pair these little balls with ketchup or mayonnaise.

5) Mutton Tikka Skewers

Tender, spicy and fragrant, mutton tikka skewers are a perfect hand-held appetizer if you want to cook something quick and hassle-free. This flavourful dish is made with easy ingredients from your pantry and can be served as a snack or even a main dish. To make mutton tikka skewers, you need 1 kg mutton cut into cubes, 1 tablespoon ginger-garlic paste, 1 cup yoghurt, spices – salt, pepper, turmeric powder, garam masala, and red chilli powder, and skewers. To make mutton tikka skewers, take a big bowl and marinate the meat cubes in yoghurt, ginger-garlic paste, and spices. Let the marination sit for at least 2 hours. Now thread the marinated mutton onto skewers. You can also add stoppers – veggies in between meat to enhance the flavour. Cook these mutton skewers until they are charred and juicy. Garnish with lemon juice and voila! your mutton tikka skewers are ready to serve with mint yoghurt!





Do you have any other mutton appetiser in mind? Let us know in the comments below





