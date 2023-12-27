Chicken Biryani, Mutton Biryani, Vegetable Biryani, Hyderabadi Biryani, Bombay Biryani, Awadhi Biryani...if your mouth has already started watering, you may need to order some Biryani while reading this delicious piece. Biryani is India's most-ordered dish on food delivery apps like Swiggy and Zomato in the year 2023. If you think you are the ultimate Biryani fan, it looks like you have got competition. Here are some signs to identify a true Biryani lover. Are you the one? Let's find out!

5 Signs Of A True Biryani Lover | What Shows Biryani Is Your Favourite Food

1. You Enjoy the Elaborate Cooking Process

Not all Biryani lovers can qualify for this quality to be called the ultimate Biryani Monster. While you may love to eat endless plates of Biryani, if you do not like cooking Biryani or have not tried it yet, you certainly are missing out. Cooking Biryani is a beautiful, elaborate, and aromatic process, as the dish builds up right in front of your eyes, through your own hands.

2. It Is the Only Food You Overeat and Have No Guilt

There are many delicious foods out there that you love but are ultimately able to control yourself from overeating those treats. Or if you fail and end up overeating, you feel guilty later. However, Biryani is the only food item that takes over your self-control, and you are not even guilty about eating too much of it. All is fair in love and war and...in your case, Biryani.

Photo Credit: iStock

3. You Fail to Understand Those Who Dislike Biryani

You may be able to tolerate or understand people who have a different taste than yours when it comes to music, fashion, or even a choice of dessert. However, you will never be able to understand those who say they "don't like Biryani." The horror!

4. You Keep Looking for 'The One'

You are always on the lookout for the perfect plate of Biryani, even though you have had your share of some of the most amazing Biryanis ever. Your quest for the perfect Biryani keeps your love for this dish alive, and you enjoy trying all the different styles of Biryanis the world has to offer.

5. You Always Eat It on Your Birthday

Your birthday is one of the most special days of the year when we want everything to work according to our plans. You have the perfect outfit, the perfect cake, and the perfect place to hang out - and not to forget, a plateful of Biryani from your favourite Biryani joint, restaurant, or your own kitchen. If you must eat Biryani on your birthday year after year, it is a clear sign that you are a true Biryani lover.





Which of these Biryani-lover signs do you show? Tell us in the comments section.