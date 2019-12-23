Planning To Host A Party On New Year's Eve? Make This Easy, Crunchy Corn Chaat

This crunchy corn recipe is perfect for New Year's Eve.

The end of 2019 will mark the end of not just a year, but a whole decade. 31st December, 2019 deserves a special celebration to bring in the new year or should we say, decade! Many of you must have already started making plans for the New Year's Eve. If you are going to host a party for your loved ones at your place, you must do it right. When it comes to organising a party, food is of utmost concern; and coming up with a variety of foods is a mind-boggling job. Be smart and churn out quick and easy dishes for your large spread rather than having just a few of them.





A great snacking food is corns. We all love to munch on the roasted corn off the cob or having masala corns at roadside stalls. Give the corns a makeover and create this delicious crunchy corn chaat that is as easy to make as all other common corn snacks. You can also prepare in advance by boiling the required corns and keeping then in the freezer to be taken out on the day you prepare the chaat.





Corns are a popular snacking food.

Crunchy Corn Chaat Recipe -





(Serving - 1 medium-sized bowl)





Ingredients -

4 cups of sweet corn

4 tablespoons all-purpose flour (maida)

2 tablespoons cornflour

2 large onions, chopped

Half teaspoon cumin powder

Half teaspoon dry mango powder (amchoor)

Salt and red chilli powder to taste

Juice of 1 lemon

A bunch of coriander leaves





Method -

Step 1 - Boil the corns and keep them aside to drain. If boiled and refrigerated in advance, take them out in the room temperature a couple of hours before-hand and wait for them to thaw.

Step 2 - Saute onions in some oil till they turn light brown. Add some salt, red chilli powder and cumin powder, and saute for another minute. (Remember, you'll be adding some salt and red chilli powder in the next step as well). Add amchoor and mix well. Turn off the stove and keep the fried onions aside.

Step 3 - Heat oil in a deep vessel (kadhai) for frying.

Step 4 - Combine refined flour and cornflour. Add some more salt and red chilli powder and give it a nice mix.

Step 5 - Add boiled corns and combine to make sure all the corns are coated well. Add some water if corns are too dry.

Step 6 - Place the corns in a large sieve and insert the sieve in the hot oil to fry the corns till golden and crisp. Fry the corns in batches and not all of them at once.

Step 7 - Mix fried onions and corns in a bowl. Sprinkle lemon juice and coriander leaves, and serve.





This crispy and crunchy corn chaat will turn out to be a show-stealer at your party table. Do include this dish in your appetiser list.

Happy New Year 2020!









