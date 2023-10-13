Get ready as we introduce you to the latest additions in the food scene, where innovative restaurants have come together to create menus that will delight your taste buds. These new menus offer a plethora of options to satisfy your cravings. Whether you're a fan of traditional classics or eager to explore contemporary fusions, these restaurants have something for everyone. There's something new and exciting to explore for everyone making dining out in India an unforgettable experience. It's time to find your next favourite dining spot.

Here Are New Restaurant Menus For You To Explore In October-November 2023

Monkey Bar

Monkey Bar presents an exciting New Small Plates & Cocktail Menu. The signature cocktails and an all-day small plates menu is inspired by the culinary traditions, flavour combinations and ingredients from different parts of India, aptly titled - Tales of India. The new menu is now available all across India at Monkey Bar outlets in New Delhi, Bangalore, Kolkata & Mumbai. Tales of India, showcases the rich tapestry of flavours from across the country. The new cocktail menu has been designed by the group Head Mixologist Harish Chhimwal who draws inspiration from Indian culinary traditions, regional ingredients, capturing the essence of each region and creating a harmonious blend of tastes and textures.

Cafe Tesu, New Delhi

Cafe Tesu has introduced its brand-new Chef's Special Breakfast Menu, specially curated by Chef Aman Jaiswal, inviting patrons to embark on a culinary journey that promises an extraordinary start to the day. From the irresistible Roastie Tostie and the creamy indulgence of Shakshuka with Crispy Sourdough to the healthy charm of Overnight Soaked Oats and the vegan masterpiece, Tofu Submarine Sandwich, each dish is a work of culinary art. The Potato Terrine suits every palate with its layers of flavour, while the French Toast with Nutella Gelato adds a sweet touch to your morning. For those seeking savoury options, the Fillo Tart and Mushy Peas Waffles offer delightful twists.

Where: Sri Aurobindo Marg, near IIT Crossing, Vijay Mandal Enclave, Kalu Sarai, New Delhi

Eros Hotel, New Delhi

Unwind and immerse yourself in live matches of ICC World Cup in a luxurious environment accompanied by lip-smacking food at 'Lounge AND Bar' restaurant of Eros Hotel, New Delhi. This cricketing season, Eros Hotel is turning up the excitement by offering fantastic deals on drinks and food so that you can join with your friends or family to cheer for your favourite team. To top it off, the ideal ambience of the bar is sure to relax you as you sip on a variety of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages to catch the excitement live with some mouth-watering treats from all over the world prepared by culinary experts. You can enjoy your favourite cocktails and nibble on delicious snacks like Doner Kebab, Chicken Pocket Wrap, Classical Hummus, and Croque Madame, etc.

Where: Lounge AND Bar, Eros Hotel, Nehru Place

Moplah's, Bangalore

Start your Sunday on a delicious note at Moplah's with an exclusive Sunday Breakfast menu, available from 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Moplah's has crafted a delightful selection of morning favourites to make your weekend mornings special. Immerse yourself in a selection of refreshing culinary creations and beverages, offering Persian Omelettes - Experience the rich flavours of the Persian-inspired omelettes, made with farm-fresh eggs, or you can also try the classic breakfast option the Fried Eggs - it goes well with Iced Coffee a perfect companion to your morning feast and concludes your meal with a delightful dessert with your choice of Plain or Banana Pancake.

Where: KHB Colony, 5th Block, Koramangala, Bangalore

Sriracha, Bangalore

Sriracha presents a new menu that pays homage to the intricate and multifaceted essence of Asian cuisine through the captivating landscapes of Singapore, Vietnam, Thailand, and Cambodia. the Bun Cha from Hanoi, where authentic pork is cooked on charcoal, allowing diners to create their own personalized bowls. For a Sriracha twist, there's also a chicken and veg version that adds a unique kick to this classic Vietnamese dish. Lau Pa Sat, which captures the essence of Singapore's street food culture, offers a novel take on Satay. Dishes are prepared on live charcoal, infusing them with a smoky flavour that elevates every bite. For lovers of Vietnamese cuisine, the Banh Mi takes on a delightful taco shape, offering a unique twist to the traditional baguette. Explore more such dishes at Sriracha.

Where: UB City, Bangalore

Bohoba, Mumbai

Bohoba, has announced a captivating Kids Menu that promises to redefine family dining experiences. This thoughtfully curated menu introduces children aged 8 years and under to an array of delightful flavours and wholesome dishes. Bohoba's Kids Menu has been meticulously crafted to cater to dietary preferences and restrictions, ensuring a safe and enjoyable dining experience for our youngest guests. In addition to these delectable offerings, our restaurant provides a warm and welcoming ambience, creating the perfect setting for family gatherings.

Where: Infinity Mall, 2, Malad West, Mumbai

