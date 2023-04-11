No matter what we do, hair fall comes back and makes our hair stand on end. And we rush back to daily oiling and medications routine. Ever wondered why your hair may be falling in the first place? There could be many reasons behind it - stress, metabolic disorders, pollution and the list goes on, and it includes poor diet too. But it all can be fixed with a good diet, even if your diet is not the primary causal factor of hair fall.

Does diet affect hair fall?

According to a study published in the National Library of Medicine, nutritional deficiency may impact both hair structure and hair growth. Hair follicles are metabolically active in the body, and hair growth may be impacted by calorie and protein malnutrition as well as micronutrient deficiency. Sudden weight loss or lack of protein and other nutrient intakes often leads to hair fall.

How can you stop hair fall?

Besides following a healthy hair care regime, following a good diet helps a lot. Your hair follicles need all the nourishment they need to stay strong, and they get it all from the nutrient-dense foods you eat.

So, which foods are good for hair?

A healthy diet is a broad term. Any food with a good amount of nutrients is good for our health. So, in the vast sea of foods, which ones should we pick to stop hair fall? Dietitian Sheenam K Malhotra is here to help us narrow down to the top nutrients our hair needs, and the foods that provide them. In an Instagram post, she shared must-have foods in our diet to stop hair fall pronto.





Here're 5 Top Nutrients And Food Sources To Tackle Hair Fall:

1. Protein:

We are sure you already know that protein is the most important nutrient for hair health. "As hair is made of protein, ensuring you have enough protein in your diet is crucial for making hair strong and healthy," says dietitian Sheenam K Malhotra. Low protein intake is one of the major reasons for hair fall. So, start by eating lots of protein-rich foods like chicken, turkey, fish, dairy products and eggs along with vegetarian sources such as legumes and nuts.

2. Iron:

When it comes to minerals, iron is what is needed the most by hair follicles. The dietitian reveals, "Iron deficiency disrupts the nutrient supply to the follicle, affecting the hair growth cycle and may result in shedding." You can improve your iron intake with animal products like red meat, chicken and fish. Vegetarian foods like lentils and leafy green vegetables such as broccoli, kale and salad greens, are also good sources of iron.

3. Vitamin C:

Did you know? Vitamin C helps with the absorption of iron by the body. So eating a balanced meal of vitamin C- and iron-rich foods together is a great idea to improve hair health. Vitamin C is also a great antioxidant and propels the production of collagen which strengthens the capillaries that supply the hair shafts. Blueberries, broccoli, guava, kiwi fruits, oranges, papaya, strawberries and sweet potatoes are some of the vitamin C-rich foods you can include in your diet.

4. Omega-3:

Our hair needs healthy fats like Omega-3 fatty acids but sadly, our body cannot produce them on its own. So, we have to rely on foods that contain them. Omega-3 provides natural oil to the scalp and keeps the hair hydrated. Oily fish, cod liver oil, avocado, seeds and nuts are some of the common Omega 3-rich foods.

5. Zinc and selenium:

Along with iron, zinc and selenium are other minerals that can help control hair fall. Fortified cereals, whole grains, legumes and eggs can provide you with these minerals in a good amount.





Just eat well and let your hair down.